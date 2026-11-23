Travel expert and CBS News Travel Editor, Peter Greenberg, will share his latest tips on travel and how to make the most out of a visit to some of the top trending destinations.

Attendees receiving show-only travel deals at America's favorite travel show.

Featuring speakers Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer & Peter Greenberg, show-only deals & over 450 destinations under one roof.

- Jonathan Golicz - Vice President, Travel & Adventure Show SeriesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mark your calendars, travelers. America's largest travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show, returns to the Chicago area Feb. 6-7, 2027 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. To celebrate the Show's 22nd year and Cyber Monday, the Show Organizers are offering a special buy-one-ticket, get-one-ticket-free offer from November 30th through December 3rd! Use the promo code THANKYOU27 to receive the offer.With more than 450 destinations, tour companies, cruise lines, and travel providers on the show floor, the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show is where Midwest travelers come to compare options, meet the experts face to face, and book their 2027 trips on the spot with exclusive, show-only deals.Ready to plan your next adventure? Information is being updated daily on travelshows/shows/chicago. Advance online pricing is $18 for a one-day adult ticket and $26 for a two-day pass, available for a limited time. Children 17 and under are free with an adult, and U.S. active-duty military plus up to four immediate family members get in free with a valid military ID.Every ticket includes more than 60 travel seminars across three stages on the show floor, meet-and-greets with travel celebrities, and tens of thousands of dollars in travel savings, trip giveaways, and show-only deals.Headlining the 2027 lineup are Rick Steves, travel writer and host of Rick Steves' Europe and Travel with Rick Steves; Pauline Frommer, award-winning travel writer and publisher of Frommer's Guidebooks and Frommers; and Peter Greenberg, Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and CBS News Travel Editor. Attendees can catch their talks on the show stages and meet them in person in the meet-and-greet area, free with admission. On the show floor, the Croatia National Tourist Board is the Official Country Partner; Taiwan Tourism, Go Touch Down Travel & Tours, IMG, and Visit Maine are Contributing Sponsors; and Rick Steves' Europe is the Supporting Sponsor of the event.Travelers can also explore offerings from Aruba, take in bourbon country in the Kentucky Pavilion, celebrate Dolly Parton's legacy with Pigeon Forge, TN, and discover northern wonders with Lazy Bear Lodge. Visitors will also have access to the Dive & Water Sports Pavilion and step into the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's interactive green screen photo booth.For Calendar Listings:-What: America's favorite travel show, the Travel & Adventure Show, returns to Chicago Feb. 6-7, 2027 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The 2027 show features keynote speakers Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer and Peter Greenberg; more than 450 exhibitors; 60+ travel seminars; trip giveaways and show-only travel deals; the Dive & Water Sports Pavilion; and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma's photo booth.-When: Saturday, Feb. 6, 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday, Feb. 7, 11 am – 4 pm-Where: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center – 5555 North River Road, Rosemont, IL 60018-How: To purchase tickets, visit . Advance online tickets are $18 for one day and $26for two days, for a limited time. Children 17 and under are free with an adult. As a thank you for their service, U.S. active-duty military and up to four members of their immediate family receive FREE admission (present U.S. active-duty military ID at the“Buy Tickets” registration counter at the show). Parking is $20.CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Use code THANKYOU27 from Monday, November 30th - Thursday, December 3rd for a special Cyber Monday buy-one-get-one deal.Media interested in attending should visit HERE to apply for press credentials.About the Travel & Adventure Show SeriesThe Travel & Adventure Shows are the only series of consumer-facing travel trade shows in the United States, connecting top travel destinations and providers from around the globe with an audience of serious travel enthusiasts. The 2027 series spans 10 markets: Washington, D.C., New York, Phoenix, Chicago, South Florida, the Bay Area, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, and Los Angeles, which together draw more than 120,000 attendees and 2,500 exhibitors each year.The Travel & Adventure Show Series is a division of Marketplace Events, LLC, North America's leading consumer and trade show organizer, producing more than 125 shows across 50+ markets. For more information, visit .

Rebecca Kussmann

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SAVE THE DATE: AMERICA'S FAVORITE TRAVEL SHOW RETURNS TO CHICAGO FEB. 6-7, 2027 - TICKETS ON SALE CYBER MONDAY News Provided By Bettie Bomb LLC. November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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