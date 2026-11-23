MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Waterloo-based technology company expands its RPAS Wilco platform with real-time drone video streaming and team coordination for professional drone programs.

- Ben Ying, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AIM RoboticsWATERLOO, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial Intelligence Mastermind (AIM) Robotics Inc., a Canadian technology company developing next-generation low-altitude airspace infrastructure, introduces RPAS Wilco Fly, a live drone connectivity solution available through its RPAS Wilco Enterprise platform.Imagine a drone responding to an emergency, inspecting critical infrastructure or surveying a remote site. Instead of waiting for footage to be downloaded or shared after the flight, personnel in the field, command teams and other authorized stakeholders can view the drone's perspective live, wherever they are.RPAS Wilco Fly makes this possible by connecting live aerial video, team coordination and operational records within a unified Canadian-developed platform.Designed specifically for professional drone programs, public safety agencies and organizations managing complex drone operations, RPAS Wilco Enterprise provides the tools to coordinate missions, manage teams and maintain operational oversight.Connecting Drone Operations to Real-Time Decision-MakingAs drone technology becomes increasingly integrated into public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection and environmental monitoring, organizations require more than the ability to capture aerial imagery. They need to share information as operations unfold and coordinate decisions across multiple locations.RPAS Wilco Fly enables organizations to stream live aerial video, including wide-angle and thermal imagery, in up to 1080p HD. This allows field personnel and remote decision-makers to view the same operational information as it becomes available.For public safety agencies, this can support communication between drone pilots and incident command during emergency response. For infrastructure operators, engineers and specialists can remotely assess aerial inspection footage while crews remain on-site.The platform also supports operations in remote environments where connectivity may be limited, allowing essential flight information to be recorded locally and synchronized when a connection becomes available.Building a Connected Canadian Drone Operations EcosystemRPAS Wilco Fly extends the existing RPAS Wilco ecosystem, which provides Canadian drone operators with airspace intelligence, mission planning, site surveys and operational record management using official NAV CANADA aeronautical data.Through this integration, flight activity recorded in RPAS Wilco Fly is automatically synchronized with the operator's RPAS Wilco account, including flight duration, GPS tracking, aircraft information and crew records.By connecting live mission activity with operational documentation, AIM Robotics aims to reduce fragmented workflows and provide organizations with greater continuity between flight execution, team coordination and compliance recordkeeping.Supporting Canadian Data SovereigntyAs drone adoption expands across public safety, critical infrastructure and enterprise operations, the management and storage of operational information remain important considerations.RPAS Wilco Fly supports Canadian data sovereignty, with flight logs, checklists and mission records stored on servers located in Canada.The solution reflects AIM Robotics' broader commitment to developing Canadian-controlled airspace technologies that support operational awareness, information sharing and decision-making across increasingly complex low-altitude environments.RPAS Wilco Fly is available as part of RPAS Wilco Enterprise, supporting organizations managing professional drone programs and coordinated field operations.For more information, visit rpaswilco/products/rpas-wilco-fly/.About AIM RoboticsArtificial Intelligence Mastermind (AIM) Robotics Inc. is a Waterloo, Ontario-based Canadian technology company developing next-generation low-altitude airspace infrastructure.The company builds integrated technologies for drone operations, airspace intelligence, situational awareness and operational decision support. Its solutions are designed to help commercial operators, public safety agencies, defence organizations and critical infrastructure operators manage increasingly complex low-altitude environments.

Trinity Speck

AIM Robotics

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AIM Robotics Introduces RPAS Wilco Fly, Bringing Live Drone Video to Public Safety and Enterprise Operations News Provided By AIM Robotics November 23, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology



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