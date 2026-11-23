Zakharova Slams UNESCO Over Exclusion of Russian Journalists
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused UNESCO of continuing to exclude Russian journalists killed in the Ukraine conflict from its official casualty records, alleging that the agency is treating victims differently based on their nationality.
Speaking on television on Sunday, Zakharova criticized the UN cultural agency over its latest report on journalist fatalities, released in early November, saying Russian journalists killed while carrying out their work were still not being properly recognized.
She acknowledged that the latest document, unlike its 2024 predecessor, contains a link to information provided by Moscow about Russian journalist deaths. However, she condemned the decision to place the information outside the main report rather than directly incorporate the cases into its findings.
“Six names were included, but five were not,” she said. Those excluded received “an asterisk leading not even to a footnote that could be read in the document, but some internet link that may not even open in some nations. But it was at least something, because previously they didn’t want to count anyone.”
Moscow has repeatedly accused UNESCO of overlooking Russian journalists killed by Ukrainian forces, a dispute that began under former Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Zakharova said the situation has persisted under her successor, Khaled El-Enany, accusing the organization of imposing “segregation” on victims according to their nationality.
She argued that the practice goes “beyond political expediency. It’s direct fabrication,”
The Russian Union of Journalists had previously challenged UNESCO's report, pointing to what it described as serious deficiencies in the agency's verification procedures for Russian cases.
The association cited a Ukrainian drone attack in Lugansk Region in March 2025 that killed four journalists. Although three journalists who died at the scene appeared in the UN report, Zvezda correspondent Nikita Goldin, who died from his injuries nearly a month later, was left out.
“The death of a journalist does not cease to be a fact simply because their name has not been included in a report,” the association stated in an open letter to UNESCO's chief, while calling for greater transparency over the process used to verify journalist fatalities.
Zakharova also accused UNESCO of giving greater weight to assessments from non-governmental organizations with undisclosed funding sources than to information submitted by UN member states. She argued that national governments possess the authority and resources to investigate crimes committed within their territories.
Blaming Western influence over UN institutions, the Russian spokeswoman said it had contributed to the “dirt, rot, and decay” spreading across the international organization.
UNESCO's latest report examines journalist deaths recorded between January 2024 and December 2025, documenting 189 fatalities, including 127 in conflict zones.
The document also raises concerns about growing impunity for crimes against journalists. Of the 1,641 journalist killings recorded by the agency over the past 20 years, only 14% have been resolved.
Speaking on television on Sunday, Zakharova criticized the UN cultural agency over its latest report on journalist fatalities, released in early November, saying Russian journalists killed while carrying out their work were still not being properly recognized.
She acknowledged that the latest document, unlike its 2024 predecessor, contains a link to information provided by Moscow about Russian journalist deaths. However, she condemned the decision to place the information outside the main report rather than directly incorporate the cases into its findings.
“Six names were included, but five were not,” she said. Those excluded received “an asterisk leading not even to a footnote that could be read in the document, but some internet link that may not even open in some nations. But it was at least something, because previously they didn’t want to count anyone.”
Moscow has repeatedly accused UNESCO of overlooking Russian journalists killed by Ukrainian forces, a dispute that began under former Director-General Audrey Azoulay. Zakharova said the situation has persisted under her successor, Khaled El-Enany, accusing the organization of imposing “segregation” on victims according to their nationality.
She argued that the practice goes “beyond political expediency. It’s direct fabrication,”
The Russian Union of Journalists had previously challenged UNESCO's report, pointing to what it described as serious deficiencies in the agency's verification procedures for Russian cases.
The association cited a Ukrainian drone attack in Lugansk Region in March 2025 that killed four journalists. Although three journalists who died at the scene appeared in the UN report, Zvezda correspondent Nikita Goldin, who died from his injuries nearly a month later, was left out.
“The death of a journalist does not cease to be a fact simply because their name has not been included in a report,” the association stated in an open letter to UNESCO's chief, while calling for greater transparency over the process used to verify journalist fatalities.
Zakharova also accused UNESCO of giving greater weight to assessments from non-governmental organizations with undisclosed funding sources than to information submitted by UN member states. She argued that national governments possess the authority and resources to investigate crimes committed within their territories.
Blaming Western influence over UN institutions, the Russian spokeswoman said it had contributed to the “dirt, rot, and decay” spreading across the international organization.
UNESCO's latest report examines journalist deaths recorded between January 2024 and December 2025, documenting 189 fatalities, including 127 in conflict zones.
The document also raises concerns about growing impunity for crimes against journalists. Of the 1,641 journalist killings recorded by the agency over the past 20 years, only 14% have been resolved.
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