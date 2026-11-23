MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) In a breakthrough in its anti-Naxal operations, a joint team of the District Intelligence Unit (DIU), Begusarai Police and the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a woman Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

The accused, identified as Binita Bharti, was arrested during a raid in Bathouli village under the jurisdiction of Barauni police station following a tip-off.

She had allegedly been evading arrest for a long time and was wanted in connection with five criminal cases.

According to police, Bharti also used several aliases, including Shweta, Anita, Pratima and Kalpana, to conceal her identity.

She is the widow of late Amarlal Deo, alias Nakul, and a resident of Lalpur Shivram village under Baheri police station in Darbhanga district.

The Bihar Police Headquarters had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to her arrest.

Inspector General of Police (Operations) Kundan Krishnan issued the official order in this regard on May 4, 2026.

Following the announcement, different police units had been working to trace her whereabouts.

During the operation, the joint team received confidential information that Bharti was staying in Bathouli village.

After verifying the input, the police conducted a raid and took her into custody.

Police said five separate FIRs had been registered against her and that she had been wanted in these cases for a considerable period.

Investigators are now examining the different identities allegedly used by her and her activities during the period she remained absconding.

She is currently being interrogated, and police are seeking information about her alleged links with Naxalite networks, associates and past activities.

Her questioning is expected to assist investigators in pursuing the cases registered against her.

The arrest is being viewed by the police as an important development in their efforts to track down wanted Naxalite operatives in Begusarai and neighbouring districts.

Further details are expected to emerge after the interrogation and investigation.