MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for rectification of discrepancies in house numbers recorded in municipal electoral rolls across Uttar Pradesh.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana questioned the maintainability of the plea as a PIL, observing that the right to seek correction of an electoral-roll entry was personal in nature and that aggrieved voters must approach the competent authorities individually.

"The right to correct an electoral roll is personal. In the municipal list also, there will be certain rules. Let the individuals approach the authorities. But on a collective basis, it can only be when it is done across the state," the CJI Kant-led Bench observed.

The petitioner had contended that changes in house numbers had not been appropriately reflected in municipal electoral rolls, resulting in discrepancies in voter lists across Uttar Pradesh.

The plea stated that several residents had witnessed changes in their house numbers, but the corresponding corrections had not been incorporated into municipal voter lists.

It further claimed that representations submitted to the authorities concerned seeking rectification had failed to yield any corrective action.

The PIL also sought directions for aligning municipal electoral rolls with the electoral lists prepared for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, arguing that consistency between the different electoral databases would prevent confusion and inconvenience to voters.

However, the Supreme Court said that complaints concerning incorrect house numbers or other particulars in electoral rolls should ordinarily be raised by the affected individuals themselves before the competent election authorities under the applicable rules.