MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Home Guard personnel in Patna staged a protest on Monday, demanding the resolution of several long-pending grievances.

A large number of Home Guards assembled near Gandhi Maidan and marched to the Bihar Home Guard Corps headquarters in Chhajjubagh, where they staged a sit-in outside the office of Director General-cum-Commandant General Preeta Verma and subsequently gheraoed her office.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Bihar Raksha Vahini Swayamsevak Sangh.

Sudeshwar Prasad, general secretary of the association, said the problems faced by Home Guards had been repeatedly brought to the attention of the authorities through written representations and verbal communications, but no concrete action had been taken.

He said Home Guards across several districts were facing numerous difficulties.

The absence of any date for a meeting with the association's representatives had further aggravated their resentment.

One of the key demands concerns the calculation of retirement benefits.

The association has demanded that the service tenure of retired Home Guards be calculated from their initial date of induction rather than from the date their accounts were opened.

It has also sought the inclusion of service rendered under payroll and cash-payment arrangements in the total service period.

The association has further demanded the implementation of existing orders providing retirement benefits on the basis of average service from the date of induction or after completion of five 'boards' (service review cycles).

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the deduction and deposit of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contributions.

According to Prasad, EPF contributions have been deducted from Home Guards' salaries since September 2019, but the amounts have not been deposited with the EPF organisation in certain districts.

Consequently, retired Home Guards and the dependents of deceased personnel are facing difficulties in accessing insurance and pension benefits.

Prasad alleged that payments were also being held up because 12 per cent of the contribution remained in the individual accounts of Home Guards, while another 13 per cent remained in the account of the District Commandant.

The association demanded the immediate release of the funds and clear instructions to ensure timely payments.

The issue of compassionate appointments for the dependents of deceased Home Guards was another major concern.

The association claimed that applications had been pending for a long time in several districts, forcing eligible dependents to make repeated visits to government offices.

It is alleged that even minor errors in applications were being used as grounds to delay the process.

The association demanded the speedy disposal of pending cases and appointments for eligible dependents.

The protesters also demanded the removal of personnel who have been posted on deputation for several years at district offices, police centres and magazine guards (armoury and storage security posts).

They alleged that previously issued departmental orders in this regard were not being implemented.

The association also levelled allegations against executive assistants, particularly computer operators, who have allegedly remained on deputation at district offices for nine to 10 years.

It claimed that some personnel had accepted money to secure such postings and demanded their immediate removal and a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities.