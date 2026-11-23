MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 23 (IANS) Security forces recovered a significant cache of materials linked to Maoist activities from the forests and hilly terrain of Gunjeperti under the Usur Police Station area in Bijapur district.

The recovery was made during intensive search and area-domination operations conducted by joint security forces, police officials said.

According to police, credible information was received from an informant on November 21, 2026, indicating that Maoists had concealed suspicious items in the forested and hilly areas near Gunjeperti village.

Acting on this tip-off, joint teams launched a targeted search operation in the region, which lies approximately 20 kilometres southwest of Usur Police Station, police officials said.

On November 22, 2026, during the combing exercise, security personnel discovered a dump containing various items associated with Maoist operations, they said.

The recovered materials primarily include night-vision devices, wireless communication sets, cameras, a soldering machine, electronic equipment, batteries, chargers, flashlights, LED lamps, a multimeter, medical supplies, and other daily-use articles. Necessary legal proceedings have been initiated at Usur Police Station, and a detailed investigation into the recovered materials is currently underway.

Officials said the recovery is expected to provide important leads in ongoing efforts against left-wing extremism in the area. Security forces continue to carry out search and area-domination operations across the district to maintain peace, security, and law and order.

These sustained efforts form part of the broader strategy to neutralise Maoist presence and ensure the safety of residents. In an appeal, Bijapur Police said that search and demining operations are being conducted regularly to promote peace, security, and development in the region.

Citizens have been urged to immediately report any suspicious objects or explosive materials to the nearest police station or security camp. People have been advised not to touch any suspicious or explosive items and to maintain a safe distance from them.

Police reiterated that public cooperation remains crucial in the fight against Maoist activities. The recovery of this dump is seen as a significant success for the security forces operating in the challenging terrain of Bijapur.

Further investigation is expected to shed more light on the origins and intended use of the recovered items.