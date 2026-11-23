MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 23 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his work in promoting social harmony, cleanliness and natural farming, after the latter highlighted his outreach to disadvantaged and Dalit families during a virtual address to BJP workers in Gujarat.

Devvrat expressed his gratitude for PM Modi's encouraging remarks, describing them as "a source of pride and motivation" to continue working for public welfare and environmental conservation.

During his virtual address at the BJP's Diwali and New Year 'Sneha Milan' programme on Sunday, PM Modi had praised the Governor's efforts to connect with different sections of society, particularly Dalit families in rural areas.

"Acharya Devvratji has set an excellent example of how a socially committed person can enhance the dignity of the office of Governor and seamlessly become part of the social fabric of Gujarat," PM Modi had said.

The Prime Minister had also referred to the Governor's visits to villages and interactions with disadvantaged and Dalit families, observing that hundreds of families had begun to regard the state's Lok Bhavan, the Governor's official residence, as their own home.

Describing this outreach as a living example of the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', PM Modi also appreciated the cleanliness initiatives being undertaken by the Governor.

He particularly highlighted the progress of natural farming under Devvrat's leadership, saying the initiative would help lay a strong foundation for protecting and enriching the state's soil over the next 100 years.

Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Devvrat said: "These inspiring words of the Hon'ble Prime Minister are a matter of immense pride and happiness for me. His visionary thinking, guidance and resolve to put the nation first inspire all of us to continue working towards reaching the last person in society and protecting nature."

The Governor expressed confidence that, under PM Modi's guidance, the people's movements for natural farming, social harmony and cleanliness would expand further in the state and make a significant contribution to the goal of "Viksit Bharat @2047".

The exchange comes as natural farming has emerged as one of the key areas of the Governor's engagement in Gujarat.

PM Modi, during Sunday's address, had described the initiative as important for safeguarding the state's soil and ensuring its prosperity for future generations.