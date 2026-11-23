Markaz Highlights Global Investment Opportunities at Kuwait Institutional Investor Summit in KIA
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 23 November 2026: Kuwait Financial Centre “Mark”z” participated in the ““Kuwait Institutional Investor Summi” 2026”, held on 17 November at the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) headquarters. The summit, held under the th“me “Long-Term Capital in a World Bei”g Remade,” brought together leading institutional investors and global investment professionals to examine market valuations, evolving risks, and long-term investment opportunities.
Representing Markaz, Mr. Kashish Tandon, CFA, Executive Vice President, Global Investment Advisory, joined a panel discussion“titled “Priced In or Priced Out? A Cross-Asset Debate on Where Valuations, Risk, and Returns Align for Institutional Por”folios Today.” The session explored how investors can identify attractive risk-adjusted returns across public and private markets amid changing economic conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
During the discussion, Mr. Tandon highlighted the broadening earnings outlook beyond major US technology companies, with opportunities emerging across industrials, healthcare, and financials, as well as selected international markets. He also addressed the renewed appeal of fixed income as a source of portfolio income, emphasizing the importance of credit quality and disciplined risk assessment as credit spreads remain tight.
Turning to private markets, Mr. Tandon underscored the need to assess investment performance through underlying cash flows, liquidity conditions, and realized returns. He identified traditional infrastructure, including energy transition, power, transportation, and essential services, as an attractive long-term investment opportunity, supported by predictable revenue streams and potential inflation hedge.
Commenting on the investment landscape, Mr. Tan“on stated: “Recent volatility in technology stocks, particularly around the AI investment theme, is a timely reminder of the importance of portfolio diversification. While opportunities remain attractive across public and private markets, investors need to look beyond prevailing market trends and focus on building portfolios with different sources of growth, income and ”ong-term returns.”
He added: “Portfolio resilience is not simply about managing downside risk but about maintaining the flexibility to navigate changing market conditions and capture opportu”ities as they emerge.”
Markaz’s participation reflects its commitment to contributing to informed investment dialogue and sharing its global multi-asset expertise to support long-term investment decision-making.
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Representing Markaz, Mr. Kashish Tandon, CFA, Executive Vice President, Global Investment Advisory, joined a panel discussion“titled “Priced In or Priced Out? A Cross-Asset Debate on Where Valuations, Risk, and Returns Align for Institutional Por”folios Today.” The session explored how investors can identify attractive risk-adjusted returns across public and private markets amid changing economic conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.
During the discussion, Mr. Tandon highlighted the broadening earnings outlook beyond major US technology companies, with opportunities emerging across industrials, healthcare, and financials, as well as selected international markets. He also addressed the renewed appeal of fixed income as a source of portfolio income, emphasizing the importance of credit quality and disciplined risk assessment as credit spreads remain tight.
Turning to private markets, Mr. Tandon underscored the need to assess investment performance through underlying cash flows, liquidity conditions, and realized returns. He identified traditional infrastructure, including energy transition, power, transportation, and essential services, as an attractive long-term investment opportunity, supported by predictable revenue streams and potential inflation hedge.
Commenting on the investment landscape, Mr. Tan“on stated: “Recent volatility in technology stocks, particularly around the AI investment theme, is a timely reminder of the importance of portfolio diversification. While opportunities remain attractive across public and private markets, investors need to look beyond prevailing market trends and focus on building portfolios with different sources of growth, income and ”ong-term returns.”
He added: “Portfolio resilience is not simply about managing downside risk but about maintaining the flexibility to navigate changing market conditions and capture opportu”ities as they emerge.”
Markaz’s participation reflects its commitment to contributing to informed investment dialogue and sharing its global multi-asset expertise to support long-term investment decision-making.
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