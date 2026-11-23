CapitaLand selects 12 organisations for Community Resilience Initiative 2026
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) 23 November 2026
12 non-profit organisations across China, India, Singapore and Vietnam have been selected for the second edition of the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative (CCRI). They were chosen from over 500 applications received across the four markets for the strength of their proposed solutions, potential for measurable impact and ability to scale.
Launched by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), CCRI 2026 provides funding of up to S$4 million to support organisations working to improve the lives of vulnerable children and youth. The 2026 edition focuses on three areas: education, skills development and mental well-being. The selected projects address needs at different stages of a young person’s development, from early childhood learning and staying engaged in school to mental health, digital safety, career preparation and pathways to employment.
Mr Tony Tan, Executive Director, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, and Chief Corporate Officer, CapitaLand Development, said: “Building resilient communities starts with giving children and young people the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Beyond funding, we see CCRI as a long-term investment in organisations that understand the communities they serve. Our role is to equip them with the resources and capabilities to strengthen their work and extend their reach. We look forward to working alongside them and our partners to make a difference for generations to come.”
Beyond project funding, CCRI strengthens non-profits’ capabilities, connects them to wider partner networks and places greater emphasis on measurable outcomes. In this edition, CHF works with AVPN on grantee selection, due diligence, outcome monitoring, cross-regional learning and capacity building, while Philanthropy Asia Alliance identifies grantees with proven results and draws on its network to help scale high-impact solutions. Grantees will also benefit from CCRI’s outcomes-driven approach, with opportunities to unlock additional funding through the new Outcomes Achievement Fund upon the successful delivery of defined results.
Together, the programmes aim to support more than 22,800 children and youth from 2027 to 2028.
12 non-profit organisations across China, India, Singapore and Vietnam have been selected for the second edition of the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative (CCRI). They were chosen from over 500 applications received across the four markets for the strength of their proposed solutions, potential for measurable impact and ability to scale.
Launched by CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), CCRI 2026 provides funding of up to S$4 million to support organisations working to improve the lives of vulnerable children and youth. The 2026 edition focuses on three areas: education, skills development and mental well-being. The selected projects address needs at different stages of a young person’s development, from early childhood learning and staying engaged in school to mental health, digital safety, career preparation and pathways to employment.
Mr Tony Tan, Executive Director, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, and Chief Corporate Officer, CapitaLand Development, said: “Building resilient communities starts with giving children and young people the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Beyond funding, we see CCRI as a long-term investment in organisations that understand the communities they serve. Our role is to equip them with the resources and capabilities to strengthen their work and extend their reach. We look forward to working alongside them and our partners to make a difference for generations to come.”
Beyond project funding, CCRI strengthens non-profits’ capabilities, connects them to wider partner networks and places greater emphasis on measurable outcomes. In this edition, CHF works with AVPN on grantee selection, due diligence, outcome monitoring, cross-regional learning and capacity building, while Philanthropy Asia Alliance identifies grantees with proven results and draws on its network to help scale high-impact solutions. Grantees will also benefit from CCRI’s outcomes-driven approach, with opportunities to unlock additional funding through the new Outcomes Achievement Fund upon the successful delivery of defined results.
Together, the programmes aim to support more than 22,800 children and youth from 2027 to 2028.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment