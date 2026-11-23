Signature Global’s GRESB Score Rises to 97.8, Securing 12th Position Globally Among Residential Peers
(MENAFN- sloughpr) New Delhi, 23 November 2026: Signature Global (India) Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate developers, has achieved a notable milestone in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, scoring 97.8 out of 100. This is a significant leap from the score of 84 recorded in its debut assessment last year. The Company has been awarded a 4-Star GRESB Rating and ranked 12th in the Residential/Listed peer group, reinforcing its growing leadership in sustainability and ESG excellence.
Reporting and Energy emerged as the standout categories in the assessment. Signature Global scored a perfect 100% in Reporting, backed by comprehensive disclosures, wider coverage and strong assurance mechanisms. In Energy, the Company achieved an exceptional 99.8%, led by proactive energy management and a strategic focus on on-site renewable energy integration, which earned full marks.
FY26 also saw the Company strengthen its sustainability commitments across the business. Nearly all its projects are IGBC or EDGE certified, and all new developments are being targeted for green building certification. Its near-term and net-zero emission-reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and over 9,700 trees were planted during the year.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, “This recognition from GRESB, one of the wor’d’s most respected sustainability benchmarks for real estate, reflects sustained effort across our teams, and I am grateful to every colleague who contributed. Over the past year, we have strengthened how we collect, verify and disclose our sustainability data, and we have paid closer attention to energy use across our projects, including on-site renewable generation. The improvement in our score and ranking confirms that these measures are working. We recognize, however, that sustainability is a continuing responsibility, and we will keep refining our practices to meet a higher standard of environmental and governance performa”ce.”
GRESB is among the’world’s most widely recognized ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure assets, giving institutional investors a standardized framework to evaluate sustainability performance. The latest results reinforce Signatur’ Global’s vision of delivering sustainable, efficient and customer-centric developments across India.
Reporting and Energy emerged as the standout categories in the assessment. Signature Global scored a perfect 100% in Reporting, backed by comprehensive disclosures, wider coverage and strong assurance mechanisms. In Energy, the Company achieved an exceptional 99.8%, led by proactive energy management and a strategic focus on on-site renewable energy integration, which earned full marks.
FY26 also saw the Company strengthen its sustainability commitments across the business. Nearly all its projects are IGBC or EDGE certified, and all new developments are being targeted for green building certification. Its near-term and net-zero emission-reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and over 9,700 trees were planted during the year.
Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, “This recognition from GRESB, one of the wor’d’s most respected sustainability benchmarks for real estate, reflects sustained effort across our teams, and I am grateful to every colleague who contributed. Over the past year, we have strengthened how we collect, verify and disclose our sustainability data, and we have paid closer attention to energy use across our projects, including on-site renewable generation. The improvement in our score and ranking confirms that these measures are working. We recognize, however, that sustainability is a continuing responsibility, and we will keep refining our practices to meet a higher standard of environmental and governance performa”ce.”
GRESB is among the’world’s most widely recognized ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure assets, giving institutional investors a standardized framework to evaluate sustainability performance. The latest results reinforce Signatur’ Global’s vision of delivering sustainable, efficient and customer-centric developments across India.
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