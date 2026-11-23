(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Muscat, 23 November 2026: Roberto’s Muscat and Executive Chef Giandonato Tafuri have been awarded the 2026 Diploma di “Buona Cucina” by the Accademia Italiana della Cucina, in the presence of the Italian Ambassador. The recognition comes alongside a Highly Commended distinction in the Sous Chef of the Year category and two additional nominations at the Caterer Middle East Awards 2026 in Dubai.

The two occasions highlight different but equally important aspects of Roberto’s identity: its commitment to preserving and sharing the traditions of Italian cuisine, and the talent, creativity and dedication of the team bringing that experience to life in Muscat.

In Oman, Roberto’s and Executive Chef Giandonato Tafuri received the 2026 Diploma di “Buona Cucina” from the Legation of the Sultanate of Oman of the Accademia Italiana della Cucina, led by Legate Beatrice Franceschi. The diploma was presented in the presence of His Excellency Pierluigi D’Elia, Ambassador of Italy to the Sultanate of Oman and Honorary Academician, alongside Academicians Raffaella Murdolo, Benedetto D’Anna, Francesco Gargano and Flavio Fazzuoli. Founded in 1953, the Accademia is an Italian cultural institution dedicated to safeguarding the country's culinary traditions, and the diploma recognises restaurants that represent Italian cuisine with authenticity and quality. The ceremony took place on 10 November, during the 11th edition of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World, held in Muscat from 8 to 15 November.

On the regional stage, at the Caterer Middle East Awards 2026 in Dubai, Chef Vipin Sajitha received a Highly Commended distinction in the Sous Chef of the Year category. Roberto’s was also shortlisted in two further categories: Deepak Jaisar for excellence in beverage service, and La Rosa for Campaign of the Year. The La Rosa campaign took its inspiration from the Damask roses of Oman’s Al Jabal Al Akhdar, pairing Italian culinary craft with Omani heritage in a specially curated menu. The awards honour the chefs, front-of-house teams and campaigns contributing to hospitality across the Middle East.

These latest achievements add to Roberto’s growing list of accolades, including being named Oman’s Best Restaurant 2026 at the World Culinary Awards, further reinforcing its position within the Sultanate’s dining landscape.

Commenting on the achievements, Ilario Prospero, General Manager of Roberto’s Muscat, said:

“These recognitions are particularly meaningful because they celebrate what matters most to us: our people, our Italian heritage and the experience we create for our guests every day. To be acknowledged here in Oman and across the region is an incredible source of pride for the entire team. It reflects the passion and commitment that go into every aspect of Roberto’s, from the kitchen to the dining room.”

Since opening in September 2024, Roberto’s Muscat has brought its contemporary interpretation of Italian dining to the shores of Al Mouj, combining Italian culinary traditions with Mediterranean influences, thoughtful hospitality and a distinctive waterfront setting.

With these latest milestones, Roberto’s continues to contribute to Muscat’s evolving culinary landscape while demonstrating the talent and ambition of the teams working within Oman’s hospitality industry.

Roberto’s Muscat is located at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Al Mouj Muscat.

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