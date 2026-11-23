(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar – 23 November 2026: Doha Festival City, Qatar’s leading retail, leisure, and lifestyle destination, is inviting shoppers to make the most of The Festive White Friday Sale, taking place from 26 to 28 November 2026. With discounts of up to 80%, exclusive retailer offers, extended shopping hours and festive entertainment, visitors can look forward to three days of shopping and surprises across the mall.



To give shoppers even more time to explore the offers, Doha Festival City will extend its trading hours until 4:00 AM on Friday, 27 November, following Thursday's shopping, and until 2:00 AM on Saturday, 28 November, following Friday's shopping. Selected retailers will also offer additional late-night promotions, giving visitors more reasons to shop after hours.



Shoppers can discover deals across fashion, beauty, electronics, footwear, accessories and homeware, with discounts of up to 80% at Ispot, Yateem Optician, Gold Apple, Kulud Pharmacy and Bluemint. Other highlights include up to 50% off at Disney, Maje and Sandro, up to 45% off selected Charlotte Tilbury beauty kits, and Buy 3, Get 3 Free at KIKO Milano. Samsung, IKEA, TOMS, Riva and Choice are also among the participating brands.



The savings will continue into the late hours, with exclusive promotions at selected stores. Visitors can enjoy up to 80% off selected items at Sports Corner, 60% off diamond jewellery at Zen Diamond, and 50% off selected items at Shanghai Garden and Kenkoh Shoes Trading. lululemon will offer an additional 15% off marked-down items when purchasing three or more items, while Lichi will offer 10% off its new collection and Tavola will feature promotions across selected products. Shoppers looking to take a dining break can also enjoy 50% off desserts with every main course ordered at Wagamama after midnight on 26 and 27 November.



Additional late-night rewards include a complimentary Fierce fragrance with purchases over QAR 500 at Abercrombie & Fitch, a complimentary cap with purchases over QAR 599 at Psycho Bunny, and a complimentary fragrance or T-shirt with purchases over QAR 450 at Hollister.



Beyond the offers, shoppers will have the chance to take part in The Wind of Fortune, an interactive activation offering exciting prizes and opportunities to win Doha Festival City Gift Cards. Visitors can join the experience for a chance to take home rewards, adding another reason to visit during the three-day sale.



The mall will also come alive with The Night Before White Friday, bringing DJ entertainment, live performances and unexpected pop-up moments to the shopping experience. Visitors can look forward to interactive living mannequins and flash mob performances throughout the campaign.



Adding to the festivities, Mr. Wonderful will return to Doha Festival City from 19 to 28 November 2026, daily from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM. Shoppers who purchase a Doha Festival City Gift Card worth QAR 500 or more at the Customer Service Desk will receive a Golden Ticket with a guaranteed instant prize. Rewards include Gift Card prizes ranging from QAR 50 to QAR 5,000 and prizes from Gold Apple, with two winners each receiving QAR 5,000. The activation will also feature the Golden Briefcase experience.



Commenting on the campaign, Tugrul Comert, Asset Management Director at Doha Festival City, said: “The Festive White Friday is an opportunity for us to give shoppers more of what they enjoy at Doha Festival City, from great offers across their favourite brands to entertainment and experiences they can share with family and friends. With extended hours, exclusive promotions and new opportunities to win prizes, we want visitors to make the most of the three-day sale. It also reflects our commitment to delivering engaging shopping and leisure experiences for Qatar's community.”



Visitors are invited to experience The Festive White Friday Sale from 26 to 28 November 2026 at Doha Festival City, explore exclusive offers, enjoy the late-night shopping hours and take part in the festive activities for a chance to win exciting prizes.

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