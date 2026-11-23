(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Worldchefs, EHTL Luxembourg, ICCA Dubai and Foodverse join forces to bring comprehensive culinary training to aspiring chefs worldwide.

•The Professional Chef Foundation Program will expand Worldchefs Academy’s free educational offering with two course tracks: Cookery and Baking & Patisserie.

•Built on 54 educational modules and 416 recipes and videos contributed by EHTL, the program combines foundational culinary knowledge with practical learning and assessment.

•Available through the Foodverse app, the program is free and open to all, with links to enroll at the end of this release.

Luxembourg | 21 November 2026 – The World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL), the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai) and Foodverse to introduce the Professional Chef Foundation Program under Worldchefs Academy, expanding access to quality culinary education for aspiring chefs worldwide.

The agreement was signed during the Culinary World Cup 2026 at EXPOGAST in Luxembourg, marking another step in Worldchefs’ commitment to making professional culinary education accessible to all.

The Professional Chef Foundation Program builds on EHTL’s existing educational curriculum, adapted for digital learning through the partnership. With two specialist tracks, Cookery and Baking & Patisserie, it will provide learners with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to begin their professional culinary journey.

“Education is at the heart of what we do at Worldchefs. Through Worldchefs Academy, we want to make sure that anyone with the ambition to become a chef has the opportunity to learn, regardless of where they live or their circumstances. This partnership allows us to take that commitment further, offering a more comprehensive learning experience to the next generation of culinary professionals,” said Andy Cuthbert, President of Worldchefs.

Bringing Together Educational Expertise and Digital Innovation

The partnership combines the strengths of four organizations to make professional culinary education accessible worldwide.

Worldchefs will bring the program to its global network of chefs, culinary schools and national associations, supporting its international reach. EHTL has contributed 54 educational modules and 416 recipes and videos from its curriculum, providing the academic foundation for the program. ICCA Dubai has led the program’s adaptation into a structured online learning experience and will oversee its assessment framework, while Foodverse will support the complete learner journey online, from registration and course access to progress tracking, credentialing and certification.

“Sharing our knowledge and expertise across borders adds a new dimension to our educational mission, said Michel Lanners,Director, École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg (EHTL). This partnership highlights the EHTL’s pedagogical expertise and demonstrates that a Luxembourg institution can make a tangible contribution to a training programme of international scope.”

Designed for flexible, self-paced learning, the program will combine video lessons, learning materials, quizzes and practical assessments. Participants will be able to demonstrate their skills, receive feedback and earn digital badges as they progress towards a course completion certificate. Learners set their own schedule, with a recommended timeframe of around six months to complete the full program. The program will initially be available in English, with French, Spanish, German and Hindi to follow.

The Foodverse platform will also provide insights into learner participation, progress and completion, helping the partners understand the program’s reach and continue improving the learning experience. Its scalable structure will allow the program to reach learners through Worldchefs associations, culinary schools and communities, including regions where access to formal culinary education may be limited.

“Talent exists everywhere, but easy access to quality professional culinary education does not. At ICCA Dubai, our vision is to bridge that gap by shaping a professional learning experience online that reflects real kitchen standards. Together, ICCA Dubai and Foodverse are giving aspiring chefs worldwide an accessible place to begin and a clear pathway to learn, progress and build a professional culinary career,” said Sunjeh Raja, Director & CEO, International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai) and Foodverse.

Expanding Opportunities Through Worldchefs Academy

Founded by Worldchefs and Nestlé Professional, Worldchefs Academy was created to make culinary education accessible to anyone, anywhere, free of charge. To date, the Academy has reached more than 85,000 learners worldwide, opening the door to professional culinary education for many who would otherwise have limited access to it.

The addition of the Professional Chef Foundation Program builds on this mission, broadening the Academy’s educational offering and creating further opportunities for aspiring chefs to develop their skills and progress in their culinary careers.

Take the Next Step in Your Culinary Journey

Whether you’re an aspiring chef, culinary student or hospitality professional, the Professional Chef Foundation Program offers the opportunity to develop your skills, at your own pace and free of charge. Getting started takes two simple steps:

1

STEP 1

Download the Foodverse app

The Professional Chef Foundation Program is delivered entirely through the Foodverse app.

Available on iOS & Android

Your culinary journey, in one app.

Lessons, progress tracking, digital badges and your certificate, all in Foodverse.

Scan to download

Point your phone camera at the code to get the app.



2

STEP 2

Choose your track and enroll

Pick the specialist track that matches your ambitions.



TRACK 1

Cookery

Free · Self-paced · Digital badges & certificate

REGISTER FOR COOKERY



TRACK 2

Baking & Patisserie

Free · Self-paced · Digital badges & certificate

REGISTER FOR BAKING & PATISSERIE

Once registered, learners can access lessons and materials, track their progress and earn digital badges towards their course completion certificate, all within the Foodverse app.

Start learning today.

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About Worldchefs

Worldchefs (the World Association of Chefs’ Societies) is a dynamic global network of 100 national chef associations, founded in 1928 in Paris by Auguste Escoffier. An authority and opinion leader on food, Worldchefs represents a global voice on all issues related to the culinary profession. Its work spans four areas: Education, through the Worldchefs Academy online training program, Education Partners and the Global Culinary Certification; Networking, through its online community and the biennial Worldchefs Congress & Expo; Competition, through global rules, judge certification and the Worldchefs Global Championships; and Humanitarianism & Sustainability, through Feed the Planet and World Chefs Without Borders.



About EHTL

EHTL (École d’Hôtellerie et de Tourisme du Luxembourg, Luxembourg School of Hospitality and Tourism) is the leading national institution for training in the hospitality, catering and tourism sectors. Renowned for its approach, which combines academic excellence, practical experience and an international outlook, it prepares the professionals of tomorrow each year for the challenges of a constantly evolving sector.



About ICCA Dubai

Established in 2005, the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA Dubai) is an internationally recognized, award-winning culinary training center in Dubai Knowledge Park, delivering application-focused, outcome-driven programs at professional, amateur and artisanal levels.



About Foodverse

Foodverse is a holistic digital ecosystem designed to connect and empower the global food community. Through its super-app platform, Foodverse enables chefs, students, educators, employers and brands to learn, create, collaborate and discover opportunities within one unified digital experience.



Brought to you by

A Worldchefs Academy programme in collaboration with ICCA Dubai and EHTL Luxembourg, available on Foodverse.

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