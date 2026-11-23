Campus Activewear enters participative sports through Rugged Rush
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Bengaluru, November 23, 2026: Campus Activewear is stepping into India's growing participative sports landscape through its association with Rugged Rush, coming on board as the Official Sponsor for Season 2026-27. The partnership marks an important step for the homegrown activewear and footwear brand as it looks to engage with emerging sporting formats and their communities, while exploring new opportunities in footwear innovation through obstacle course racing (OCR).
At the heart of the association is a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop India's first homegrown Obstacle Racing Shoe, designed specifically for the demands of OCR. With mud, water, steep climbs and grueling carries presenting unique challenges, the proposed footwear will be developed with insights and feedback from the Rugged Rush racing community, bringing athletes into the process of shaping a shoe built for their sport.
The partnership marks a significant step in Rugged Rush's ambition to build an obstacle racing ecosystem in India, one that is shaped by the needs of its athletes and the conditions in which they compete. At its heart is the development of a purpose-built OCR shoe by Campus, designed specifically for the demands of the sport and the varied challenges that define a Rugged Rush course.
Unlike conventional running shoes, the proposed footwear will be engineered to handle the constant transition between mud, water, climbs and carries, where grip, stability and durability can make the difference. Importantly, the shoe's development and testing will draw on the experience and feedback of the Rugged Rush racing community, bringing athletes into the process of creating footwear built for their sport.
For Rugged Rush, this is an opportunity to address a long-standing gap in the Indian OCR landscape and work with a homegrown brand to create equipment for a sport that is steadily finding its feet in the country.
The partnership will extend across all four editions of Rugged Rush Season 2026-27, beginning in Hyderabad on December 13, 2026, followed by Mumbai on January 31, 2027, Chennai on February 21, 2027, and culminating in the Bengaluru finale on March 14, 2027. Campus will also provide official participant T-shirts across the season, alongside on-course branding and carnival activations at every event. The four-city series is expected to bring up to 12,000 participants to the start line.
Building a sport, one obstacle at a time
Since its Bengaluru pilot in February 2026, Rugged Rush has been driven by a simple idea to take fitness beyond the familiar and give people a challenge that tests strength, endurance, agility and determination. The inaugural event attracted more than 2,200 participants without any prior marketing support, demonstrating the appetite for fitness experiences beyond the treadmill and conventional road races.
Season 2026-27 marks the series' first full-scale national campaign, with each city edition capped at 3,000 participants. The long-term vision is to take Rugged Rush to 12 cities across India before expanding the format internationally.
The association with Campus brings together a homegrown activewear and footwear brand with national reach and a platform seeking to build a new participatory sporting category in India. More importantly, it creates an opportunity to develop products and experiences around the specific needs of OCR athletes, rather than expecting athletes to adapt to equipment designed for other disciplines.
Srinath Rai, Co-Founder, Rugged Rush, said, “Obstacle racing is a sport where every obstacle tests you differently. The terrain changes, the challenge changes, and your equipment have to keep up. For too long, Indian OCR athletes have had to rely on footwear that was never designed for the demands of this sport. Our association with Campus gives us an opportunity to change that. The development of India’s first homegrown obstacle racing shoe is an important milestone, not just for Rugged Rush, but for the sport in India. What makes this particularly exciting is that the racing community will have a role in shaping and testing the shoe. We want to build an ecosystem where Indian athletes, Indian conditions and Indian innovation come together. Campus is an important partner in helping us make that happen.”
Gaurav Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear Ltd, said: “India’s fitness landscape is evolving, with consumers increasingly exploring experiences beyond conventional workouts and running formats. As a homegrown brand, Campus is committed to developing footwear that responds to the evolving needs of consumers and emerging sporting disciplines. Our partnership with Rugged Rush marks an exciting step in this direction, offering us an opportunity to deepen our understanding of obstacle course racing and the specific demands it places on footwear. The insights gained through this association will help inform our independent product development efforts and explore opportunities across other emerging sports, as we continue to push the boundaries of footwear innovation.”
As Rugged Rush prepares to take its national season across four cities, the ambition is to build more than a race series. With Campus Activewear, it is taking a step towards building the equipment, community and infrastructure that can help Indian obstacle racing grow. And it all begins with a shoe designed to take on every obstacle.
At the heart of the association is a first-of-its-kind initiative to develop India's first homegrown Obstacle Racing Shoe, designed specifically for the demands of OCR. With mud, water, steep climbs and grueling carries presenting unique challenges, the proposed footwear will be developed with insights and feedback from the Rugged Rush racing community, bringing athletes into the process of shaping a shoe built for their sport.
The partnership marks a significant step in Rugged Rush's ambition to build an obstacle racing ecosystem in India, one that is shaped by the needs of its athletes and the conditions in which they compete. At its heart is the development of a purpose-built OCR shoe by Campus, designed specifically for the demands of the sport and the varied challenges that define a Rugged Rush course.
Unlike conventional running shoes, the proposed footwear will be engineered to handle the constant transition between mud, water, climbs and carries, where grip, stability and durability can make the difference. Importantly, the shoe's development and testing will draw on the experience and feedback of the Rugged Rush racing community, bringing athletes into the process of creating footwear built for their sport.
For Rugged Rush, this is an opportunity to address a long-standing gap in the Indian OCR landscape and work with a homegrown brand to create equipment for a sport that is steadily finding its feet in the country.
The partnership will extend across all four editions of Rugged Rush Season 2026-27, beginning in Hyderabad on December 13, 2026, followed by Mumbai on January 31, 2027, Chennai on February 21, 2027, and culminating in the Bengaluru finale on March 14, 2027. Campus will also provide official participant T-shirts across the season, alongside on-course branding and carnival activations at every event. The four-city series is expected to bring up to 12,000 participants to the start line.
Building a sport, one obstacle at a time
Since its Bengaluru pilot in February 2026, Rugged Rush has been driven by a simple idea to take fitness beyond the familiar and give people a challenge that tests strength, endurance, agility and determination. The inaugural event attracted more than 2,200 participants without any prior marketing support, demonstrating the appetite for fitness experiences beyond the treadmill and conventional road races.
Season 2026-27 marks the series' first full-scale national campaign, with each city edition capped at 3,000 participants. The long-term vision is to take Rugged Rush to 12 cities across India before expanding the format internationally.
The association with Campus brings together a homegrown activewear and footwear brand with national reach and a platform seeking to build a new participatory sporting category in India. More importantly, it creates an opportunity to develop products and experiences around the specific needs of OCR athletes, rather than expecting athletes to adapt to equipment designed for other disciplines.
Srinath Rai, Co-Founder, Rugged Rush, said, “Obstacle racing is a sport where every obstacle tests you differently. The terrain changes, the challenge changes, and your equipment have to keep up. For too long, Indian OCR athletes have had to rely on footwear that was never designed for the demands of this sport. Our association with Campus gives us an opportunity to change that. The development of India’s first homegrown obstacle racing shoe is an important milestone, not just for Rugged Rush, but for the sport in India. What makes this particularly exciting is that the racing community will have a role in shaping and testing the shoe. We want to build an ecosystem where Indian athletes, Indian conditions and Indian innovation come together. Campus is an important partner in helping us make that happen.”
Gaurav Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear Ltd, said: “India’s fitness landscape is evolving, with consumers increasingly exploring experiences beyond conventional workouts and running formats. As a homegrown brand, Campus is committed to developing footwear that responds to the evolving needs of consumers and emerging sporting disciplines. Our partnership with Rugged Rush marks an exciting step in this direction, offering us an opportunity to deepen our understanding of obstacle course racing and the specific demands it places on footwear. The insights gained through this association will help inform our independent product development efforts and explore opportunities across other emerging sports, as we continue to push the boundaries of footwear innovation.”
As Rugged Rush prepares to take its national season across four cities, the ambition is to build more than a race series. With Campus Activewear, it is taking a step towards building the equipment, community and infrastructure that can help Indian obstacle racing grow. And it all begins with a shoe designed to take on every obstacle.
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