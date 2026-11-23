Chapter2Drip Enters Jaipur with Its 5th Retail Store
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Jaipur, 23rd November 2026: Chapter2Drip, the contemporary streetwear brand by Rhea and Showik Chakraborty, has launched its 5th retail store at Pacific Mall, Jaipur, marking the brand’s entry into the city as a part of its national expansion journey. The dynamic fashion landscape and a generation of consumers embracing new styles, individuality and self-expression make Jaipur an exciting market for the brand and it aligns perfectly with Chapter2Drip’s vision.. Brand friends and guests including actor Huma Qureshi and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi added more excitement to the launch event.
Chapter2Drip's foray into Jaipur is a strategic move to bolster its offline presence across India and reach out to new consumers, expanding its footprint in culturally distinctive markets.
For founders Rhea and Showik, however, Jaipur is much more than a business destination; it is a city that has been part of their lives since their formative years. Having spent a considerable part of their childhood visiting the city, as their father served in the Indian Army, Jaipur gradually became a second home to them. Born and brought up in the city they have imbibed the city’s vibrant traditions, rich cultural heritage, distinctive food and warmth of its people, developing a deep admiration for everything that makes Jaipur unique. Thus, bringing Chapter2Drip to Jaipur is a major milestone for the founders as it bridges a personal connection with an important step in the brand’s national expansion journey.
The store opening was marked by a special collaboration with Tan Coffee, which will also come on board as Chapter2Drip’s in-store coffee partner. Bringing fashion and coffee together under one roof, the partnership adds a new dimension to the in-store experience, creating a space where customers can explore streetwear, enjoy their coffee and connect with the community. Customers were also treated to exclusive offers and special rewards during the launch celebrations.
Speaking about the launch, Rhea Chakraborty, Co-founder, Chapter2Drip, said, “Jaipur has always held a special place for us. With frequent visits to the city, we came to love its culture, colours, traditions, and the individuality of its people. What makes it especially exciting is how Jaipur embraces contemporary influences while staying deeply rooted in its heritage. This moment is special for us—both personally and for the brand—and we’re thrilled to become part of this new journey.”
Showik Chakraborty, Co-founder, Chapter2Drip, added, “As we continue to expand Chapter2Drip’s retail presence across India, our focus is on reaching consumers in markets with a strong cultural identity and an evolving fashion landscape. Jaipur is an exciting addition to our journey, its distinctive heritage, vibrant energy, and fashion-forward consumers make it a city where tradition and contemporary style come together effortlessly. With our fifth store, we look forward to making the brand more accessible and building a stronger presence in Jaipur”.
With a growing retail presence and a strong focus on creating meaningful consumer experiences, Chapter2Drip is working towards building a brand that goes beyond clothing to become part of the evolving streetwear culture in India. As the brand enters its next phase of growth, it remains committed to bringing fresh perspectives to everyday fashion, creating spaces for self-expression and connecting with a generation that views style as an extension of its identity.
Chapter2Drip's foray into Jaipur is a strategic move to bolster its offline presence across India and reach out to new consumers, expanding its footprint in culturally distinctive markets.
For founders Rhea and Showik, however, Jaipur is much more than a business destination; it is a city that has been part of their lives since their formative years. Having spent a considerable part of their childhood visiting the city, as their father served in the Indian Army, Jaipur gradually became a second home to them. Born and brought up in the city they have imbibed the city’s vibrant traditions, rich cultural heritage, distinctive food and warmth of its people, developing a deep admiration for everything that makes Jaipur unique. Thus, bringing Chapter2Drip to Jaipur is a major milestone for the founders as it bridges a personal connection with an important step in the brand’s national expansion journey.
The store opening was marked by a special collaboration with Tan Coffee, which will also come on board as Chapter2Drip’s in-store coffee partner. Bringing fashion and coffee together under one roof, the partnership adds a new dimension to the in-store experience, creating a space where customers can explore streetwear, enjoy their coffee and connect with the community. Customers were also treated to exclusive offers and special rewards during the launch celebrations.
Speaking about the launch, Rhea Chakraborty, Co-founder, Chapter2Drip, said, “Jaipur has always held a special place for us. With frequent visits to the city, we came to love its culture, colours, traditions, and the individuality of its people. What makes it especially exciting is how Jaipur embraces contemporary influences while staying deeply rooted in its heritage. This moment is special for us—both personally and for the brand—and we’re thrilled to become part of this new journey.”
Showik Chakraborty, Co-founder, Chapter2Drip, added, “As we continue to expand Chapter2Drip’s retail presence across India, our focus is on reaching consumers in markets with a strong cultural identity and an evolving fashion landscape. Jaipur is an exciting addition to our journey, its distinctive heritage, vibrant energy, and fashion-forward consumers make it a city where tradition and contemporary style come together effortlessly. With our fifth store, we look forward to making the brand more accessible and building a stronger presence in Jaipur”.
With a growing retail presence and a strong focus on creating meaningful consumer experiences, Chapter2Drip is working towards building a brand that goes beyond clothing to become part of the evolving streetwear culture in India. As the brand enters its next phase of growth, it remains committed to bringing fresh perspectives to everyday fashion, creating spaces for self-expression and connecting with a generation that views style as an extension of its identity.
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