RTAKE Studios Celebrates as Dhanush and Mammootty’s O.M– – Operation Mole Crosses 100 Crore Worldwide in Its Opening Weekend
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The Rajkumar Periasamy directorial records a worldwide gross of 101.7 crore in three days, with strong collections across territories, positive reviews and enthusiastic audience response.
O.M. – Operation Mole crossed the 100 crore mark in its first three days, recording an opening-weekend worldwide gross of 101.7 crore. Collections were strong across territories, with the Tamil film releasing in its original language alongside dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.
The anticipation around Dhanush and Mammootty sharing the screen carried into cinemas, where audiences cheered for the two stars and celebrated the film’s big-screen moments. Sai Abhyankk’r’s hit music added to the atmosphere, with the songs and background score giving audiences more to cheer for. The combination of the performances, the action and the music made the film a treat to experience in a packed theatre.
Strong reviews singled out the performances and the staging of the action sequences, while positive word of mouth kept audiences coming through the weekend. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also feature in pivotal roles, rounding out an ensemble that brings together talent from across Indian cinema.
For RTAKE Studios and Wunderbar Films, the opening weekend reflects the reach of a Tamil film that connected with audiences across languages. The collaboration brought Rajkumar Peria’amy’s vision to the screen at theatrical scale, with a multilingual release that gave audiences the chance to experience it together from day one.
O.M. – Operation Mole crossed the 100 crore mark in its first three days, recording an opening-weekend worldwide gross of 101.7 crore. Collections were strong across territories, with the Tamil film releasing in its original language alongside dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.
The anticipation around Dhanush and Mammootty sharing the screen carried into cinemas, where audiences cheered for the two stars and celebrated the film’s big-screen moments. Sai Abhyankk’r’s hit music added to the atmosphere, with the songs and background score giving audiences more to cheer for. The combination of the performances, the action and the music made the film a treat to experience in a packed theatre.
Strong reviews singled out the performances and the staging of the action sequences, while positive word of mouth kept audiences coming through the weekend. Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela also feature in pivotal roles, rounding out an ensemble that brings together talent from across Indian cinema.
For RTAKE Studios and Wunderbar Films, the opening weekend reflects the reach of a Tamil film that connected with audiences across languages. The collaboration brought Rajkumar Peria’amy’s vision to the screen at theatrical scale, with a multilingual release that gave audiences the chance to experience it together from day one.
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