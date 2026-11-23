Saudi's MJS Investment Partners with SPICE to Bring Premium Dining Rewards to Guests Across Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 23 November, 2026 – MJS Investment, Saudi Arabia’s leading restaurant management firm, has partnered with SPICE (), the Riyadh-headquartered premium dining movement, in a strategic collaboration that brings together two shared visions for the future of premium and fine dining across the Kingdom.
Under the agreement, MJS Investment's portfolio of premium and fine-dining concepts joins the SPICE network, allowing guests to discover venues, book tables and pay through the SPICE app while accessing unparalleled rewards. The partnership is designed to drive footfall, attract high-value guests and build long-term loyalty across MJS Investment's brands.
“We are pleased to partner with SPICE as we continue to invest in the growth and long-term success of our restaurant portfolio across Saudi Arabia. At MJS Investment, we are committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests while supporting the growth of our brands. SPICE’s innovative model aligns with our vision by providing a flexible growth solution that is directly connected to customer demand,” said Mohammed Jawa, Founder & Chairman, MJS Investment.
SPICE funds restaurants by pre-purchasing future dining credit, which is repaid as guests visit rather than through fixed instalments. The model is fully Sharia-compliant and allows restaurants to invest in openings, refurbishments, and talent, while SPICE drives a consistent flow of high-value guests who earn an average of 20% unrestricted cashback on every in-app payment. For diners, the SPICE app provides a single place to discover, book, and pay at handpicked venues.
"Saudi Arabia's restaurant scene is experiencing a strong period of growth with the arrival of global brands, and MJS Investment is redefining what Dining looks like," said Zeid Husban, Co-founder & CEO, SPICE. "Partnering with MJS Investment is a significant moment for SPICE. Our Dining Capital model means these brands can grow, serve more guests, and keep investing in great experiences, leading to a loyalty and retention uplift. That is what SPICE was built for."
The SPICE and MJS Investment partnership reflects a broader shift in Saudi Arabia toward experience-led, digitally enabled hospitality, where capital, restaurant curation, and data work together to support sustainable restaurant growth. SPICE's Dining Capital is designed to help premium restaurants and cafes move into their next phase of growth, backed by a financing model built specifically for modern hospitality.
The Kingdom's foodservice sector was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2033, driven by rising disposable incomes, a young population, and growing demand for quality dining experiences. Saudi Arabia welcomed an estimated 122 million visitors in 2025, with total tourism spending reaching around SAR 300 billion, marking strong progress toward a revised target of 150 million annual visitors. Vision 2030 positions tourism and hospitality as central pillars of economic diversification and job creation across the Kingdom.
By welcoming MJS Investment and its multi-brand portfolio, SPICE continues to build its network of premium restaurants and give diners a rewarding way to experience the best the Kingdom has to offer. The SPICE app is available to download now on Android and iPhone.
Under the agreement, MJS Investment's portfolio of premium and fine-dining concepts joins the SPICE network, allowing guests to discover venues, book tables and pay through the SPICE app while accessing unparalleled rewards. The partnership is designed to drive footfall, attract high-value guests and build long-term loyalty across MJS Investment's brands.
“We are pleased to partner with SPICE as we continue to invest in the growth and long-term success of our restaurant portfolio across Saudi Arabia. At MJS Investment, we are committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences to our guests while supporting the growth of our brands. SPICE’s innovative model aligns with our vision by providing a flexible growth solution that is directly connected to customer demand,” said Mohammed Jawa, Founder & Chairman, MJS Investment.
SPICE funds restaurants by pre-purchasing future dining credit, which is repaid as guests visit rather than through fixed instalments. The model is fully Sharia-compliant and allows restaurants to invest in openings, refurbishments, and talent, while SPICE drives a consistent flow of high-value guests who earn an average of 20% unrestricted cashback on every in-app payment. For diners, the SPICE app provides a single place to discover, book, and pay at handpicked venues.
"Saudi Arabia's restaurant scene is experiencing a strong period of growth with the arrival of global brands, and MJS Investment is redefining what Dining looks like," said Zeid Husban, Co-founder & CEO, SPICE. "Partnering with MJS Investment is a significant moment for SPICE. Our Dining Capital model means these brands can grow, serve more guests, and keep investing in great experiences, leading to a loyalty and retention uplift. That is what SPICE was built for."
The SPICE and MJS Investment partnership reflects a broader shift in Saudi Arabia toward experience-led, digitally enabled hospitality, where capital, restaurant curation, and data work together to support sustainable restaurant growth. SPICE's Dining Capital is designed to help premium restaurants and cafes move into their next phase of growth, backed by a financing model built specifically for modern hospitality.
The Kingdom's foodservice sector was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 58.3 billion by 2033, driven by rising disposable incomes, a young population, and growing demand for quality dining experiences. Saudi Arabia welcomed an estimated 122 million visitors in 2025, with total tourism spending reaching around SAR 300 billion, marking strong progress toward a revised target of 150 million annual visitors. Vision 2030 positions tourism and hospitality as central pillars of economic diversification and job creation across the Kingdom.
By welcoming MJS Investment and its multi-brand portfolio, SPICE continues to build its network of premium restaurants and give diners a rewarding way to experience the best the Kingdom has to offer. The SPICE app is available to download now on Android and iPhone.
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