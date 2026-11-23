MENAFN - Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Geothermal Energy Market Size

The global geothermal energy market size was valued at USD 9.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 9.78 billion in 2026 to USD 18.51 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the geothermal energy market with a market share of 39.5% in 2025.

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source that uses the Earth's internal heat to produce power or direct heating. This energy is obtained from the Earth's inherent heat, which comes from the radioactive decay of minerals and heat left over from the planet's birth. Geothermal energy may be used for various purposes and is considered a more sustainable and ecologically acceptable alternative to fossil fuels. global market.

Furthermore, factors such as volatile fossil fuel prices, the scarcity of fossil fuels, the rise in greenhouse gas emissions, the high capacity of geothermal power, the cost-effectiveness of geothermal energy, the reduction in pollution caused by geothermal power plants, and an increase in energy demand are driving the growth of the global geothermal power market. On the contrary, increased government funding and ongoing technological development in the renewable energy sector will likely provide attractive market expansion opportunities during the next five years.

Geothermal Energy Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 9.03 Billion2026 Market Size USD 9.78 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 18.51 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 8.3%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.5% Fastest-Growing Region Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034) 7.18%Segment Insights By Power Station Fastest-Growing Segment Binary Cycle Power Station CAGRBy End-User Fastest-Growing Segment Residential CAGR

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Power Station Insight

The market is further segmented by power station into Dry Steam Power Station, Flash Steam Power Station, and Binary Cycle Power Station. The binary cycle is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Binary cycle power stations are geothermal power plants that use heat exchange. In these power plants, a medium-temperature geothermal fluid is utilized to heat a secondary working fluid with a lower boiling point, like isobutane or isopentane. The secondary fluid vaporizes at a lower temperature than water, and the vapor is then used to power a turbine attached to an electric generator. This technology enables binary cycle power plants to effectively generate electricity from geothermal reservoirs at lower temperatures. They have advantages in terms of efficiency and environmental effect because they may use geothermal resources at temperatures as low as 150°C (300°F).

Dry steam power plants are a form of geothermal power plant that uses high-pressure, dry steam from subsurface reservoirs to create energy. Steam is taken from wells drilled into the geothermal reservoir at these power plants, and the dry steam is used to power turbines that drive generators. The turbines turn the steam's kinetic energy into mechanical energy, which is then transformed into electrical energy. The United States has the largest capacity for dry steam-powered facilities. Most geothermal resources in the United States are located near the Earth's surface in the country's western region and in Hawaii. California produces the most electricity in the country from geothermal power.

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Application Insight

Based on application, the market can be further bifurcated into Residential and Non-Residential. Geothermal energy is commonly used in non-residential applications for district heating and cooling. Large-scale geothermal district heating systems provide thermal energy to various structures, including commercial, industrial, and institutional spaces. Geothermal energy can be integrated into industrial processes to supply heat for different manufacturing uses. Geothermal resources can benefit industries that demand continuous and reliable heat, such as food processing and greenhouse cultivation. The majority of non-residential geothermal energy applications produce electricity. Geothermal power plants generate non-residential electricity, including dry steam, flash steam, and binary cycle plants.

Geothermal energy is mainly used in home applications for space heating. Geothermal heat pumps are often used in homes to harvest heat from the Earth's subsurface in the winter, providing efficient and cost-effective heating. Geothermal systems can also be used to provide hot water for home purposes. Geothermal heat pumps may efficiently heat water for domestic use using the Earth's constant warmth at shallow depths.

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Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. The United States is expected to increase at a substantial CAGR during the projection period. The dominant commercial and residential applications are driving the expansion of the geothermal sector in the United States. The United States geothermal firms have 58 active development prospects and projects spread across nine states (the majority of which are in Nevada). Five projects are nearing completion, two in California and three in Nevada.

Furthermore, new projects are planned in the region and projected to help drive market expansion. For example, in March 2023, the Mexican government issued a tender for a new exploratory project under CFE titled 'Acquisition of Geothermal Well Drilling Services.' This project will look at six geothermal wells in four different districts of Mexico. These tenders are for a single drilling services provider with two drilling rigs available for geothermal wells, and they will be funded with USD 51 million from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the World Bank.

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Europe: Fastest Growing Region

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. Currently, only ten European countries have operational geothermal power facilities. Over 20 countries are developing geothermal projects in the region. Over the last half-decade, the geothermal market has been centered on the broader European territories, with an annual growth rate of more than 10%. The region's tremendous growth over the last few decades has been the expansion of geothermal capacity in Turkey. Further, The European Union (EU) has lofty goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources, and geothermal energy is regarded as a promising option. The EU considers geothermal energy a feasible alternative to natural gas for heating and cooling buildings and industrial processes.

Additionally, according to IRENA, Europe's geothermal district heating and cooling market is predicted to expand in 2023. In 2021, the geothermal district heating and cooling sector had an installed capacity of 2.2 GWth, representing a 6% increase. In 2020, 72% of geothermal heat pumps (H&C) were utilized for heating and cooling, with a total capacity of 77.5 GWth.

The Asia-Pacific area is actively researching and developing geothermal energy resources as part of its commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions. Several countries in the region have realized the potential of geothermal energy to diversify their energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Indonesia is a significant player in the Asia-Pacific geothermal energy sector. With its immense geothermal potential, the country invests in geothermal projects to address rising energy demand.

For example, the Wayang Windu Geothermal Power Station in West Java is a critical project that adds to Indonesia's geothermal capacity. BREN plans to install 146 MW of geothermal production capacity by 2027. BREN will become a 1 GW enterprise with a total geothermal power plant capacity of 1,032 MW, up from 886 MW. BREN is commissioning the 15 MW Salak binary plant to reach this goal, which will begin COD in November 2023. Wayang Windu Unit-3, with a capacity of 23 MW, is also under construction and is expected to start commercial operations in 2026.

The Latin American market is primarily driven by rising industrial, commercial, and residential electricity consumption. The renewable and geothermal industries are steadily diversifying throughout the region to lessen reliance on fossil fuel-based electrical energy. Mexico is one of the largest resource bases for renewable energy production. The country might attract numerous investors by demonstrating the potential of renewables in its energy mix plans. The geothermal sector is Mexico's most significant contributor to clean electricity generation.

The Middle East and Africa market is primarily centered in the East African Rift region. The region has significant geothermal potential for both direct consumption and energy generation. East Africa is seriously focused on expanding renewable energy sources, particularly geothermal, to satisfy the Paris Agreement's sustainable development and climate goals. Kenya is the Middle East and Africa's top producer and consumer of geothermal energy. Kenya's geothermal capacity stands at 891.8 MW as of 2023. Kenya's geothermal power output climbed by 46% in 2023, reaching 1,506.33 GWh in the first quarter.

Dry Steam Power Station Flash Steam Power Station Binary Cycle Power Station

Residential Non-Residential

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Geothermal Energy Market ABB Limited Aboitiz Power Corporation Calpine Corporation ENEL Green Power Sp Energy Development Corporation Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC Ormat Technologies Inc. Pertamina Geothermal Energy Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc. Toshiba Corporation Korea Electric Power Corporation Siemens AG EDF Group Yokogawa Electric CorporationKey Industry DevelopmentsPT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) announced that three geothermal development projects secured international financing of up to USD 477.87 million, supporting continued expansion of geothermal generation capacity in Indonesia.The Union Territory of Ladakh (India) approved a five-year extension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ONGC for the Puga Valley geothermal project, supporting India's first commercial geothermal power project.Mercury NZ Limited announced the next phase of its geothermal growth strategy by committing NZD 75 million to appraisal drilling at the Ngā Tamariki and Rotokawa geothermal fields. The projects could attract total investments of up to NZD 1 billion and add approximately 1 TWh of renewable electricity generation capacity.The U.S. Department of Energy selected eight projects under its GRID Initiative to evaluate geothermal energy's contribution to grid reliability and flexibility, with funding of up to USD 9.5 million for regional grid modeling and system integration studies ScopeSegmentation By Power Station 3By End-User 2Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 8Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5ABB Limited · Aboitiz Power Corporation · Calpine Corporation · ENEL Green Power SpA · Energy Development CorporationRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The geothermal energy market size is valued at USD 9.78 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 18.51 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 39.5% in 2025. The top players in this market are ABB Limited, Aboitiz Power Corporation, Calpine Corporation, ENEL Green Power SpA, Energy Development Corporation. The geothermal energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.