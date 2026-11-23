(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Chemical Recycling Service Market Size & Share Analysis The global chemical recycling service market size was valued at USD 17.90 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 19.56 billion in 2026 to USD 39.85 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the chemical recycling service market with a share of 44.76% in 2025. Chemical recycling services involve the collection, sorting, pretreatment, and conversion of waste materials into reusable chemical feedstocks or raw materials. These services use processes such as plastic pyrolysis, gasification, and solvolysis recycling, particularly plastics, that are difficult to process through conventional mechanical recycling. The chemical recycling service market demand is driven by the growing volume of complex plastic waste, the need for alternative recycling routes, and the use of recovered feedstocks in manufacturing. Processing multilayer packaging, mixed plastic waste, and discarded polyester materials enables waste recovery for further industrial use, contributing to chemical recycling service market growth. Chemical Recycling Service Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 17.90 Billion2026 Market Size USD 19.56 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 39.85 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 9.30%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 44.76% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 11.2%Segment Insights By Feedstock Type Leading Segment Plastic Waste Market Share in 2025 62.5% By Recycling Technology Fastest-growing Segment Dissolution & Solvent-Based Recycling CAGR 11.4% (2026-2034) By Scale Of Operation Leading Segment Large-scale Market Share in 2025 45.7% By End-Use Industry Fastest-growing Segment Textiles & Apparel CAGR 11.6% (2026-2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Growth of Pyrolysis-based Plastic Recycling Services The chemical recycling service market analysis highlights the growing use of pyrolysis to process mixed and difficult-to-recycle plastic waste. This technology heats plastics in an oxygen-free environment to convert them into pyrolysis oil and other chemical feedstocks. For example, Dow's facility in Böhlen, Germany, uses pyrolysis oil derived from plastic waste as an alternative feedstock for producing circular plastics. 02 Adoption of Depolymerization for Chemical Recovery Chemical ploymer recycling services are increasingly adopting depolymerization to break polymer chains into their original monomers or other reusable chemical building blocks. The process is particularly relevant for materials such as PET, polyamides, and certain polyester textiles. Recovered monomers can be purified and reused to manufacture new materials with properties comparable to virgin polymers. 01 The chemical recycling service market forecasts investment in plastic waste conversion, plastic pyrolysis systems, depolymerization technologies, and industrial recycling facilities. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in the Chemical Recycling Service Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details BlueAlp and LBC Tank Terminals USD 1.68 million In June 2026, BlueAlp and LBC Tank Terminals received a USD 1.68 million grant from the European Union's Just Transition Fund. The grant will support the front-end engineering design phase of a planned plastic chemical recycling plant in Rotterdam. Loop Industries Up to USD 2.09 million In June 2026, Loop Industries secured up to USD 2.09 million in non-dilutive government support through Canada's National Research Council Industrial Research Assistance Program. The support will advance the scale-up and commercial deployment of its Infinite Loop technology, which converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste into materials for new plastic production.

Chemical Recycling Service Market Dynamics 01

Need for Processing of Mixed and Contaminated Plastic Waste Drives Market

Plastic waste from household, commercial, and industrial sources often contains mixed polymers, food residues, and other contaminants. Chemical recycling methods such as pyrolysis recycling and depolymerization can treat suitable complex waste streams and recover reusable chemical feedstock. This increases demand for specialized recycling services to process plastic waste that cannot be efficiently recycled mechanically.

02

Demand for Recycling Multilayer and Flexible Plastic Packaging Boosts Market Growth

Food pouches, sachets, wrappers, and protective films often contain multiple polymer layers that are difficult to separate through conventional recycling. Greenback Recycling Technologies' chemical recycling plant in Cuautla, Mexico. Launched in partnership with Nestlé Mexico and the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, the facility uses microwave-induced pyrolysis to process multilayer flexible packaging and plastic films into pyrolysis oil.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Chemical Recycling Service Market

Drivers Market Impact Need to Process Mixed and Contaminated Plastic Waste Chemical recycling provides additional treatment options for selected waste streams that are unsuitable for conventional mechanical recycling. Demand for Recycle Multilayer and Flexible Plastic Packaging The complexity of multilayer packaging is increasing interest in chemical processes that can recover usable materials from difficult-to-recycle plastics. Demand for Recycled Feedstock in Plastic Manufacturing Manufacturers are seeking alternative raw material sources, increasing the need for chemical recycling services that produce recycled plastic feedstock. Need to Recycle Textile Waste Containing Synthetic Fibres Chemical recycling can recover materials from selected synthetic textile waste streams for potential use in new fibre production. Use of Chemical Recycling for End-of-Life Automotive Plastics The complexity of automotive plastic components is creating demand for advanced plastics recycling services that recover materials from mixed plastic waste.

01

High Capital and Operating Costs Restrict Market Expansion

Chemical recycling facilities require specialized processing equipment, advanced reactors, purification systems, and pollution control infrastructure. High energy consumption, maintenance requirements, and feedstock preparation expenses further increase operating costs. These financial requirements can make projects difficult to develop and operate profitably, particularly for smaller service providers.

02

Technical Limitations in Achieving Consistent Recycled Material Quality Restrain Market Growth

Chemical recycling processes must produce recovered materials with consistent purity and performance to meet the requirements of downstream manufacturers. Variations in feedstock composition and processing conditions can affect the quality of recycled outputs. Maintaining consistent material specifications may require additional purification, testing, and process adjustments, increasing operational complexity for service providers.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Chemical Recycling Service Market

Restraints Market Impact High Capital and Operating Costs Significant investment and energy expenses can delay facility development and affect the commercial viability of chemical recycling projects. Technical Limitations in Recycled Material Quality Inconsistent output quality can make it difficult for service providers to meet buyer specifications and secure long-term supply contracts. High Energy Consumption Energy-intensive processes such as pyrolysis and gasification can increase production costs and affect the competitiveness of recovered materials. Uncertain Demand for Recycled Feedstock Variations in buyer acceptance and purchasing commitments can make it difficult for service providers to secure stable offtake agreements. Complex Regulatory and Environmental Approval Processes Permitting requirements and emissions-related assessments can extend project development timelines and increase compliance expenses.

01

Development of Chemical Recycling Technology Licensing Opens New Revenue Streams

Chemical recycling technology providers can license proprietary processes, reactor designs, and operating methods to plastic waste management companies, petrochemical producers, and industrial recyclers. These arrangements allow clients to adopt specialized recycling capabilities without developing the technology independently. Licensing fees, technical support agreements, and royalty-based contracts create additional revenue opportunities, contributing to chemical recycling service market growth.

02

Growth of Recycled Feedstock Certification and Traceability Services Creates New Market Opportunities

Plastic converters, packaging manufacturers, and brand owners require verified information about the origin and recycled content of materials obtained through chemical recycling. Service providers can offer feedstock tracking, recycled-content verification, chain-of-custody documentation, and audit support. Certification fees, traceability subscriptions, and compliance service contracts provide additional revenue streams, supporting chemical recycling service market growth.

Chemical Recycling Service Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Feedstock Type

Plastic waste accounted for the largest share of 62.5% in 2025. Chemical recycling processes can convert mixed, contaminated, and difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into reusable chemical feedstocks.

Textile waste is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need to manage discarded clothing, fabric scraps, and blended textiles. Chemical recycling technologies can recover fibers and chemical building blocks from selected textile materials that are difficult to process.

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By Recycling Technology

Pyrolysis dominated the recycling technology segment, accounting for 38.5% in 2025. This process uses heat in an oxygen-limited environment to break down plastic waste into oil and other hydrocarbon products.

Dissolution and solvent-based recycling are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. These processes use selective solvents to separate targeted polymers from additives, contaminants, and other materials.

By Scale of Operation

Large-scale operations accounted for a share of 45.7% in 2025. These facilities process substantial volumes of waste and support continuous feedstock supply for industrial users.

Medium-scale operations are anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Their comparatively flexible processing capacity makes them suitable for localized recycling projects and markets with moderate waste volumes.

By End-Use Industry

Packaging accounted for a dominant share of 27.8% in 2025. Chemical recycling produces recovered feedstocks that can be used to manufacture new plastic packaging materials.

Textiles and apparel are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Chemical recycling can recover materials from polyester-rich fabrics and selected blended textile waste.

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Chemical Recycling Service Market Regional OutlookNorth America Chemical Recycling Service Market

North America's chemical recycling service market accounted for a dominant share of 44.76% in 2025.

United States Chemical Recycling Service Market

U.S. is strengthening its advanced recycling capabilities through large-scale facilities that convert plastic waste into reusable raw materials. Eastman's molecular recycling facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, uses methanolysis technology to break down polyester waste into its original monomers. With an annual processing capacity of 110,000 metric tons, the facility demonstrates the use of chemical recycling technology to recover materials for manufacturing new plastics.

Canada Chemical Recycling Service Market

Canada is developing chemical recycling through waste plastic recycling technologies designed to process mixed and contaminated plastic waste. In Alberta, PlasCred Circular Innovations' PlasCred Neos facility uses low-temperature pyrolysis and catalyst technology to convert difficult-to-recycle plastics into renewable green condensate. The facility is designed to process up to 100 tonnes of plastic waste per day.

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Asia Pacific Chemical Recycling Service Market

The Asia Pacific chemical recycling service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Chemical Recycling Service Market

In India, the Technology Development Board (TDB), under the Department of Science and Technology, signed an agreement with APChemi Private Limited in Navi Mumbai. The board approved a loan of USD 0.0475 million for producing and commercializing purified pyrolysis oil, which can be used as a feedstock for manufacturing circular plastics and sustainable chemicals.

China Chemical Recycling Service Market

China is advancing solvent-based recycling for discarded high-density polyethylene (HDPE), a plastic widely used in containers and packaging. In April 2026, Henan Pingyuan New Material Technology, Chengfa Environment Recycling Technology, and Sulzer launched a pilot initiative to develop a 1,000-tonne waste HDPE recycling facility. The process aims to recover higher-quality recycled material for food packaging, automotive components, and electronic products.

Japan Chemical Recycling Service Market

Japan is developing chemical recycling for acrylic resin (PMMA), which is commonly used in vehicle lamp covers, display panels, and signage. Sumitomo Chemical and Japan Steel Works have developed a continuous depolymerization process using a twin-screw extruder at a demonstration facility in Ehime Prefecture. The process recovers methyl methacrylate (MMA) monomers from used acrylic resin, which can be used to manufacture new acrylic materials.

Europe Chemical Recycling Service Market

Europe's chemical recycling service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

United Kingdom Chemical Recycling Service Market

UK government is encouraging textile waste recovery through its circular economy and waste prevention policies. Its National Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Research programme includes a USD 3.2 million innovation fund to support circular economy projects. These measures encourage the development of advanced textile recycling processes.

Germany Chemical Recycling Service Market

The ReVor pilot plant initiative, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and the State of Lower Saxony, is developing facilities to process materials such as plastic-metal composites, electronic waste, and glass fibre-reinforced plastics. This infrastructure can support advanced recycling methods, including chemical treatment and material recovery.

Latin America Chemical Recycling Service Market

Latin America's chemical recycling service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Brazil Chemical Recycling Service Market

In Brazil, COPPE at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) inaugurated a pilot plant on Ilha do Fundão that uses pyrolysis to convert difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into reusable oil and gases. The facility can process up to one tonne of plastic waste per day, producing feedstock for the petrochemical industry.

Mexico Chemical Recycling Service Market

In Mexico, researchers at IBERO Puebla University developed a catalytic pyrolysis system to convert non-recyclable PET plastic waste into hydrocarbons. The process uses heat and a catalyst to break down plastic in the absence of oxygen, producing liquid, solid, and gaseous outputs.

Middle East & Africa Chemical Recycling Service Market

The Middle East & Africa chemical recycling service market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period.

UAE Chemical Recycling Service Market

Abu Dhabi's Tadweer Group began developing a material recovery facility in October 2026, designed to process 400,000 tonnes of municipal and commercial waste annually. Its advanced sorting systems will improve plastic waste separation and recovery, strengthening the supply of recyclable materials.

South Africa Chemical Recycling Service Market

South Africa's participation in the UNEP-led Circular and POPs-free Plastics in Africa project focuses on improving plastic waste separation and management. These efforts can improve the quality of waste streams available for recycling.

Competitive Landscape

The chemical recycling service market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established chemical recycling technology developers and specialized plastic waste processing providers. Key players such as Agilyx, Plastic Energy, Eastman Chemical, BASF, and Exxon Mobil are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global chemical recycling service market share.

Established players compete mainly through recycling process efficiency, feedstock flexibility and waste processing capabilities. Emerging and regional players in the chemical recycling service market ecosystem focus on advanced pyrolysis technologies and specialized solutions for converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into reusable chemical feedstocks.

Plastic Waste Textile Waste Rubber Waste Composite Waste Industrial & Chemical Polymer Waste

Pyrolysis Gasification Depolymerization Solvolysis Dissolution & Solvent-Based Recycling

Small-scale Medium-scale Large-scale

Automotive Packaging Consumer Products Construction & Infrastructure Chemicals & Petrochemicals Textiles & Apparel Electrical & Electronics Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industrial Manufacturing

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Chemical Recycling Service Market Agilyx ASA Plastic Energy Eastman Chemical Company BASF SE Exxon Mobil Corporation LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Carbios SA Loop Industries, Inc. Licella Holdings Limited Quantafuel ASA Indaver NV JEPLAN, INC. Brightmark LLC Veolia Environnement S.A. Shell plcKey Industry Developments July 2026 INEOS and Recuro signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a pyrolysis-based chemical recycling plant at INEOS's Bamble site in Norway. June 2026 SynPet Technologies secured environmental and construction permits for a planned chemical recycling facility at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium ScopeSegmentation By Feedstock Type 5By Recycling Technology 5By Scale of Operation 3By End-Use Industry 9Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Agilyx ASA · Plastic Energy · Eastman Chemical Company · BASF SE · Exxon Mobil CorporationRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The chemical recycling service market size is valued at USD 19.56 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 39.85 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 44.76% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Agilyx ASA, Plastic Energy, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Carbios SA, Loop Industries, Inc., Licella Holdings Limited, Quantafuel ASA, Indaver NV, JEPLAN, INC., Brightmark LLC, Veolia Environnement S.A., and Shell plc. The chemical recycling service market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.