(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, NOVEMBER 19, 2026 — The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards today announce the jury for the 2027 edition, which returns to Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City from June 7–10, 2027.



Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards enter their fifth year as a defining platform for outstanding filmmaking talent, giving their work a global stage and connecting them directly with the industry. Free to enter, the Awards bring shortlisted filmmakers to Los Angeles for four days at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, culminating in a gala ceremony where the winners are announced on June 10, 2027. Through sessions led by Sony Pictures executives, they gain rare access to how stories are developed, made, acquired, and brought to the screen. Submissions for the 2027 edition close on December 15, 2026.



Selecting this year’s winners is a panel drawn from different corners of the filmmaking craft: Sony Pictures Animation director Alan Hawkins (The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania; head of character animation on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. the Machines), film and television producer and founder of Vertigo Entertainment Roy Lee (The Ring, The Departed, Weapons), Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning cinematographer Christopher Ross (Shōgun, Yesterday, The Day of the Jackal), Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Dana Adam Shapiro (Murderball, Monogamy, Better Angels), and award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, Brothers Under Fire), who returns as jury chair for the fifth consecutive year.



Justin Chadwick, award-winning theater, television and film director and Chair of the Jury said: ‘Every year, the shortlist reminds us of the remarkable filmmaking talent out there waiting to be uncovered. Last year’s filmmakers arrived in Los Angeles from every corner of the world and left with relationships and insights that will continue to shape and further their careers for years to come. This year’s jury takes us from the world of animation to horror, and from documentary filmmaking to cinematography; a breadth of expertise that shows how great filmmaking spans genres and takes many forms. Together we are looking forward to discovering films that stir real emotion and offer audiences a new way of seeing. If you have a story only you can tell, we want to see it.’



The Awards shortlist will be announced in Spring 2027. Across the four-day program at Sony Pictures Studios, shortlisted filmmakers are immersed in Hollywood’s inner workings. Through a program of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses led by Sony Pictures executives, the filmmakers explore key facets of the industry, from production, film acquisition, and working with press and publicists, to cutting-edge technology demonstrations, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking. The program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to forge connections and hear insights from global industry leaders and fellow creators, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers whilst sharpening their skills. Through this unique prize, the Awards help to nurture, equip and champion the filmmakers of the future.



Filmmakers can enter short films across six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Immersive, Animation, Student and Future Format, which this year asks entrants to make films specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio).



For the 2027 edition, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards introduce the Immersive category, presented by Meta, welcoming short films that place audiences inside the story with immersive formats including 3D, 180°, and 360° video. As these technologies reshape contemporary filmmaking, this new category celebrates bold, experiential storytelling across any genre - fiction or non fiction, live-action or animation. The jury will look to award filmmakers exploring the creative potential of these formats.



Also new this year, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards partner with Snapdragon® for the Snapdragon Shorts Award, an initiative which offers five filmmakers an incredible platform and tools to bring their stories into the spotlight with Snapdragon technology. Selected from the 2027 shortlist, five filmmakers will each receive $10,000 and a high-performance Snapdragon-powered, filmmaking toolkit, including a Snapdragon®-powered smartphone, PC, and smart glasses, to create an original short film, driven by the latest in mobile technology and innovative storytelling techniques. One overall winner will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii to premiere their film at Snapdragon Summit 2027. Beyond global exposure across Snapdragon's social channels, the winner will also gain eligibility for future Snapdragon film and TV projects. The winner of the Snapdragon Shorts Award is selected by Amar Joseph, Emmy-nominated VP, Marketing, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



The Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony, also returns and spotlights a short film that creatively communicates how environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet. The winner receives a $5,000 (USD) cash prize, Sony Digital Imaging equipment and promotion across the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards channels and website.



The deadline for entries to the 2027 Awards is December 15, 2026 at 07:00 AM (CST). For more information and to submit to the Awards, please visit sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com.







NOTES TO EDITORS



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Established by Creo and sponsored by Sony, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards are a major annual awards program for short films devoted to supporting and elevating independent filmmakers and creators from across the globe. Set apart by an exceptional prize, the Awards provide successful filmmakers with invaluable opportunities in the form of a trip to Los Angeles and to the historic Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where they gain exclusive access to experts and unparalleled insight into the inner workings of the industry. Winners additionally receive cash prizes and a range of Sony Digital Imaging equipment. Free to enter, the Awards comprise six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Immersive, Animation, Student, and Future Format, and are judged by a panel of leading figures. By supporting talents in film, video and storytelling, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards provide a gateway for the development of creative excellence. sonyfuturefilmmakerawards



Creo initiates and organizes events and programming across three key strands: photography, film and contemporary art. Since 2007 Creo’s mission has been to develop meaningful opportunities for creatives and to expand the reach of its cultural activities. Its flagship projects include the Sony World Photography Awards, Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, and PHOTOFAIRS. Working in partnership with Angus Montgomery Arts (AMA), Creo helps deliver the group’s ventures, comprising some of the world’s leading art fairs. Taking its name from the Latin for “I create,” it is in this spirit that Creo sets out to empower and give agency to creative voices. creoarts



Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:



*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.



Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE’s global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE’s Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For more information, visit



Qualcomm is a global computing leader at the center of the AI era, enabling intelligence to scale from the most personal devices to large‑scale infrastructure. Building on more than four decades of innovation, we develop platforms and solutions that bring together advanced AI, high‑performance, low-power computing and industry‑leading connectivity—powering products and services used around the world. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.



Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patents are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Qualcomm Dragonwing and Qualcomm Dragonfly are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.



Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.



Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.







2027 JUDGES



Justin Chadwick is an award-winning British theater, television and film director. He is best known for critically acclaimed films and television including the Academy Award®, BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013), the AFI and IFTA nominated The Other Boleyn Girl (2008); Tulip Fever (2017), The First Grader (2010) and BAFTA-winning Bleak House (2005). His films have won numerous awards including the Audience Award at Durban International Film Festival, the Audience Prize for Best Film at Doha Tribeca Film Festival, both Best Director’s Choice and Audience Choice Awards at the Sedona Film Festival, and Best Feature Film at the Palm Beach Film Festival 2010. His award-winning short films include Boy (2011), Shakespeare Shorts (1996) and Family Style (1993). His recent credits include the Disney+ series Shardlake (2024), Amazon’s Fear (2025), and Brothers Under Fire (2026).



Alan Hawkins is a director at Sony Pictures Animation, currently working alongside fellow director Jennifer Kluska on the upcoming 2027 theatrical sequel, The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania. Previously, Hawkins served as a head of character animation at Sony Pictures Imageworks, supervising the Academy Award®-nominated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Hawkins has served as animation supervisor on Sony Pictures Animation’s Academy Award®-nominated The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Smurfs: The Lost Village and several films from the hit monster Hotel Transylvania franchise, including Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Hotel Transylvania 2. He was also a lead animator on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2, and Arthur Christmas. His other credits include the Academy Award®-nominated Surf’s Up, Robert Zemeckis' Beowulf, and the original Hotel Transylvania. Alan joined Sony Pictures Imageworks in 2004 to work on Sony Pictures Animation's first feature film, Open Season. Hawkins is a graduate of Ringling College of Art and Design, and grew up in Littleton, Colorado.



Amar (AJ) Joseph leads creative at Qualcomm, driving brand and innovation across Snapdragon and the company's full portfolio, while building Q Studio, its in-house creative agency. Joseph arrived after two decades at Adobe, most recently as VP and Chief Creative Officer, and has spent his career backing filmmakers and the stories they tell. He was executive producer of FULL BLEED, winner of Best New Series at Tribeca X; head of documentary filmmaking for Create Magazine; and director of the first augmented reality music video, John Mayer's Heartbreak Warfare. For years, he was the creative lead behind Adobe's support of Sundance and the next generation of filmmakers. Along the way, his work has been recognized with an Emmy nomination and honors from Cannes Lions, One Show, ADC, D&AD, the Clios, and the Webbys, among many others.



Roy Lee is a veteran film and television producer and founder of Vertigo Entertainment. He is known for his diverse body of work spanning blockbuster animation, hit horror films, and major television projects. He has produced both original content and numerous successful U.S. adaptations of international titles, including his first breakout success with The Ring (2002). From there he went on to produce subsequent remakes such as The Grudge and the Academy Award®–winning The Departed, which won Best Picture and Best Director. Lee’s feature credits span multiple genres, including major animation franchises such as How To Train Your Dragon and The Lego Movie, family films like Nimona and A Minecraft Movie, and standout horror titles including The Strangers, It, Barbarian, Late Night With the Devil, Strange Darling, The Long Walk, Weapons and Resident Evil. In television, Lee has produced acclaimed series such as Bates Motel and Welcome to Derry and is currently developing high-profile adaptations including God of War, Crystal Lake and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.



Christopher Ross BSC is a twice Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning cinematographer renowned for his distinctive visual storytelling across film and television. He recently photographed Marvel Studios’ VisionQuest, following his acclaimed work on Shōgun and The Day of the Jackal, starring Eddie Redmayne. His cinematography on the record-breaking Shōgun earned widespread recognition, including nominations from the Emmys, ASC, BSC and BAFTA. A frequent collaborator of directors Jonathan van Tulleken and Danny Boyle, Ross’s credits include Yesterday, Trust, The Swimmers, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Cats, Black Sea, Fortitude and Misfits. Ross previously received a BAFTA Craft nomination for Blackout, which won both BSC and Royal Television Society cinematography awards. His work also spans commercials and music videos for artists including Coldplay and Take That. A former President of the British Society of Cinematographers, Ross is based in London and represented by CAA in the US and ITG in the UK.



Dana Adam Shapiro was nominated for the 2006 Academy Award® for his first film, Murderball, which won the Audience Award at Sundance. In 2010, his first narrative feature, Monogamy, starring Chris Messina and Rashida Jones, won the Special Jury Prize for “Best Narrative” at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for a 2011 Independent Spirit Award. In 2018, his second documentary, Daughters of the Sexual Revolution, won the Louis Black “Lone Star Award” at the SXSW Film Festival. He is a former Senior Editor at SPIN Magazine, a contributor to The New York Times Magazine, and the author of the novel The Every Boy (Houghton Mifflin, 2006), a New York Times “Editor’s Choice” and a Book Sense “Notable Book.” In 2012, Scribner published his second book, You Can Be Right (or You Can Be Married), a non-fiction exploration of love and divorce, which was featured on The Today Show. In 2024, Shapiro returned to Sundance with Better Angels, a four-part docuseries on Tammy Faye Bakker, produced by Elton John and Vice. He is currently writing, producing, and directing a documentary on Johnny Cash called The Man Comes Around, with Sony, A&E, and Rolling Stone Films.

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