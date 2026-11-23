MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The European Central Bank has approved a framework that would allow banks to use certain tokenized securities as collateral to borrow from euro area central banks. The decision targets tokenized bonds and other securities issued on platforms licensed under the EU's DLT Pilot Regime-expanding how banks can tap central bank liquidity.

According to the ECB's announcement, the change is scheduled to take effect in June 2027. Under the plan, if a bank holds qualifying tokenized securities issued via an approved pilot platform, it could pledge those assets to secure a central bank loan-subject to the Eurosystem's existing collateral standards and settlement connectivity requirements.

The ECB's June 2027 update would widen collateral eligibility to include certain tokenized securities issued on EU-licensed DLT pilot platforms. Banks can already pledge qualifying tokenized securities issued through central securities depositories using distributed ledgers; the new decision extends that capability to a broader category of pilot-platform issuance. Eligible securities must still satisfy current Eurosystem collateral rules and be accessible through an approved link to a central securities depository settling on TARGET2-Securities. The ECB expects to publish further legal and operational requirements for pilot platforms in spring 2027.

Key takeawaysFrom DLT pledging to central bank loans

The ECB's approval builds on an earlier operational step. Since March 30, banks have been able to pledge qualifying tokenized securities issued on distributed-ledger -based central securities depositories. In practical terms, that meant certain tokenized instruments could already be used to meet collateral needs for Eurosystem liquidity operations.

Monday's decision adds a further pathway: it allows a bank that holds a qualifying bond-issued on a platform licensed under the EU's DLT Pilot Regime-to pledge that security as collateral for a Eurosystem loan. The ECB's logic is straightforward: if tokenized securities are intended to function in mainstream financial market infrastructure, the collateral framework should be able to accommodate them without weakening established risk controls.

What“qualifying” means under the Eurosystem rules

While the ECB is expanding eligibility, it is not lowering standards. The securities must continue to meet the existing collateral rules of the Eurosystem, which consists of the ECB and the national central banks of the euro area.

There is also a technical access condition. The tokenized securities must be available to the Eurosystem through an approved link to a central securities depository (CSD) that offers settlement on TARGET2-Securities, the Eurosystem's settlement platform. This requirement matters because it keeps the Eurosystem's liquidity operations anchored to well-defined settlement and operational rails, even as issuance and trading infrastructure shifts toward distributed ledger systems.

In addition, the ECB expects to issue further legal and operational requirements for the licensed pilot platforms in spring 2027. That timing suggests banks and market participants will need to adjust internal processes-collateral management workflows, operational documentation, and settlement arrangements-well before June 2027.

Why the ECB says it is“future-proofing” collateral

The ECB framed the move as part of modernizing collateral frameworks to accommodate new technologies while preserving risk assessment discipline. Isabel Schnabel, an ECB executive board member, said:“A future-proof collateral framework must embrace new technologies without compromising on safety or the rigour of our risk assessment.”

That distinction-embracing technology without relaxing safeguards-signals the ECB's balancing act. Tokenization is often promoted as a way to streamline settlement and improve market efficiency, but collateral eligibility directly affects the stability of monetary operations. By retaining the Eurosystem's existing collateral rules and requiring TARGET2-Securities settlement access via an approved CSD link, the ECB appears intent on ensuring that tokenized collateral behaves predictably within established oversight boundaries.

Looking ahead: fully distributed ledger issuance

The ECB also said it is exploring a further step: how banks could pledge securities that are both issued and settled entirely on distributed ledgers. This is not the core change announced for June 2027; rather, it is an extension of the policy discussion into a potentially more complex operational model.

Separately, the Eurosystem is linked to broader tokenization work through its Appia project. The ECB indicated that, through Appia, it plans to publish a blueprint in 2028 describing how Europe's tokenized wholesale financial markets could operate. The implication for market participants is that collateral eligibility is only one piece of a larger modernization effort-one that spans settlement infrastructure, legal frameworks, and the interfaces between tokenized systems and the conventional market backbone.

For investors, traders, and market operators, the June 2027 update is likely to be most immediately relevant to how tokenized bond issuance is structured under the DLT Pilot Regime and how those instruments can be routed for collateral use. The next key questions to watch are what the spring 2027 legal and operational requirements will specify for licensed pilot platforms, and how the ECB's exploration of fully distributed ledger issuance translates into concrete rules over time.

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