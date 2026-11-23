MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian government has warned WhatsApp users about the risks of leaving their accounts logged in on shared or public computers.

The warning comes from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which has cautioned that an active WhatsApp Web session could give unauthorised people access to private conversations and allow them to misuse an account.

Govt warns WhatsApp Web users about account hijacking, online fraud on shared computers

In an advisory issued by its National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), the I4C said that cybercriminals could exploit active WhatsApp Web sessions to read messages, access contact lists and view group conversations. They could also send messages while pretending to be the account holder.

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This could put users at risk of phishing attacks, financial fraud and other online scams. The agency has urged people to manually log out of WhatsApp Web after every session, especially when using office computers, shared systems or devices that can be accessed by other people.

The advisory also makes an important point about logging out. Simply closing the browser window or tab does not end an authenticated WhatsApp Web session. Users must select the logout option themselves.

Why leaving WhatsApp Web logged in can be risky

WhatsApp Web allows users to access their WhatsApp accounts through a computer browser. It is commonly used in offices and other workplaces, where people may access their accounts on systems that are also used by others.

However, leaving an account logged in can create a privacy and security risk. Someone who gets access to the computer may be able to open the active WhatsApp session and read personal or work-related conversations.

The risk goes beyond someone simply reading private messages. An unauthorised person could send messages from the account, making contacts believe that they are communicating with the actual account holder.

Criminals could use this trust to ask contacts for money, share fraudulent links or send phishing messages. Access to group conversations and contact lists could also give them more information to target other people.

The I4C has specifically advised users against sharing government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers.

What users should do to protect their WhatsApp accounts

The I4C has listed several steps users should follow to reduce the risk of account misuse.

- Log out after every session: Users should manually log out of WhatsApp Web instead of simply closing the browser.

- Avoid public computers: People should avoid accessing WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems.

- Use private browsing: If accessing WhatsApp Web is unavoidable, the agency recommends using Incognito or Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer. Users should still log out manually before closing the browser.

- Avoid sensitive conversations: Government, financial, organisational and confidential information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web on computers.

- Watch for unusual activity: Unexpected messages sent from an account, unusual replies from contacts or other unexplained activity should be treated as possible signs of unauthorised access.

- Keep software updated: Users should keep their operating systems, browsers and security software updated. They should also avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software.

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The agency has also advised users not to keep WhatsApp Web permanently logged in, particularly on computers that other people can access.

Users who suspect that their accounts have been compromised should check the linked devices section in WhatsApp settings and log out of sessions they do not recognise. The government has also advised people to report cyber fraud through the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.