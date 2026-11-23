Full-fledged operations at the terminal could take up to 14 months to begin, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said on November 23.

Talking to journalists after a meeting at the Secretariat, the minister said the concession agreement for the operation and management of the third terminal had been finalized.

The government is now preparing to sign the agreement with the contractor, targeting 30 November, he said.

"We hope to partially open the terminal on December 16 after signing the agreement," Millat said.

Initially, the terminal will handle four flights, with Biman Bangladesh Airlines operating the first flight on the opening day, the minister said.

Flights will be gradually added as operations expand, he said, adding that discussions are underway to include flights to Singapore and other destinations in phases.

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