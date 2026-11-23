MENAFN - Asia Times) The growing realization that Japan's government is not prepared to raise defense spending beyond 60 trillion yen (US$377 billion) over five years is provoking a fierce reaction, though the Ministry of Defense may have conceded that it cannot win on the issue.

Despite Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi herself suggesting that she is not focused on reaching a particular level of defense spending and is mindful of fiscal constraints, she is facing stubborn resistance over the level of defense spending in the new five-year defense buildup plan.

On Friday, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi acknowledged that funds are not unlimited but said nothing had been decided and insisted that he would fight for enough funding to support Self-Defense Forces personnel and meet the challenges of Japan's security environment.