Japan Facing A Defense Spending Moment Of Truth
Despite Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi herself suggesting that she is not focused on reaching a particular level of defense spending and is mindful of fiscal constraints, she is facing stubborn resistance over the level of defense spending in the new five-year defense buildup plan.
On Friday, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi acknowledged that funds are not unlimited but said nothing had been decided and insisted that he would fight for enough funding to support Self-Defense Forces personnel and meet the challenges of Japan's security environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment