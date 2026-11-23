MENAFN - Pressat) Wimborne shoppers turn out for Allendale Christmas Craft Fair

More than 60 stalls and a busy café made Saturday's Allendale Community Centre Christmas Craft Fair a celebration of local talent, thoughtful gifts and community spirit.

The Allendale Community Centre was buzzing from opening time on Saturday 21 November 2026, as visitors browsed handmade jewellery, decorations, clothing, beauty products and one-off gifts. Every exhibitor table had been booked, and some stallholders were close to selling out before lunchtime.

Among them was Stephanie Stevens of The Missing Piece, whose reclaimed-jewellery creations transform much-loved costume jewellery into light catchers, Christmas decorations and keepsakes. Customers can bring pieces with a family story or special memory and give them a new life. Stephanie also rescues jewellery from house clearances, helping keep usable materials out of landfill.

The fair has a personal connection for Stephanie. Her family visited Wimborne Minster Market when she was a child; years later, when she began sharing her own designs, a stall at the market in its new home at the Allendale Community Centre felt like a natural next step. She now trades at the Friday Wimborne Minster Market at Allendale Community Centre and is often joined by her daughter Abbi.

Also drawing a crowd was Kelly Thompson of The Fairies Wardrobe, known for made-to-order fairy-inspired clothing for adults and children, fairy dolls and hand-finished denim jackets. Her distinctive jackets combine repurposed denim, mesh inserts and individually applied butterflies for a bespoke look suited to festivals, parties and nights out. Kelly also has a regular stall at the Friday Wimborne Minster Market and is already taking orders for spring events.

The fair also brought visitors into the Allendale Café, where people could pause for refreshments. Pushchairs, mobility aids and wheelchairs were easily accommodated in the centre's level-access, single-storey venue, and several visitors brought their dogs along for the day.

“We were delighted by the support shown by the community and by the stallholders who helped make this such a successful event,” said Carole Chedgy, Vice Chair of Allendale Community Centre.“It was wonderful to see the centre so full of people discovering local makers, finding individual gifts and enjoying time together. Events like this help keep the Allendale Community Centre a vibrant part of Wimborne.”

Allendale Community Centre is a charity, and income from stallholder table hire at events such as the craft fair helps maintain the centre and support its work in the community, including opportunities for people with disabilities to gain work experience and employment.

Visitors can find Stephanie and Kelly, alongside some of the other local traders, at the Friday Wimborne Minster Market at Allendale Community Centre.

If you missed this fair, find details of future craft fairs at or sign up to receive the Allendale event newsletter.

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