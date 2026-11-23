India Unveils USD1.62B Package to Rebuild Flood-Hit Nepal
(MENAFN) India has committed $1.62 billion in development assistance to help Nepal recover from devastating floods, restore damaged infrastructure, and advance long-term development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday after meeting his Nepali counterpart, Balendra Shah, in New Delhi.
The funding comes nearly three months after catastrophic flooding struck Nepal on August 26, killing approximately 1,500 people and leaving more than 5,200 others missing. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse near the country's border with China, devastated settlements and destroyed or damaged roads, bridges, electricity networks, and residential buildings. Reconstruction and recovery expenses are estimated at $4.74 billion.
Speaking during a joint media appearance with Shah, Modi said the Indian assistance would finance infrastructure restoration, help rebuild affected communities, and improve Nepal's preparedness for future natural disasters. However, neither government has provided details about the funding mechanism or how the money will be distributed among individual projects.
The announcement follows an earlier appeal from Kathmandu seeking more than $2 billion in Indian loans and grants to finance flood recovery, electricity transmission infrastructure, and transportation development, RT previously reported.
India was among the first countries to provide emergency assistance after the August disaster, sending approximately 141 metric tons of relief materials and equipment aboard nine flights. New Delhi also dispatched 54 specialists to support rescue operations, humanitarian relief efforts, and forensic work.
The visit marked Shah's first official bilateral trip overseas since assuming office in March. During the meeting, the Nepali prime minister expressed gratitude for India's response to the disaster, describing it as a “first responder” during natural emergencies. He also welcomed further Indian investment and extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.
The talks also resulted in the signing of eight memorandums of understanding covering cooperation in space technology, security training, healthcare, governance, urban development, traditional medicine, and agriculture.
In addition, the two leaders inaugurated a new cross-border bridge connecting Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal, alongside the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline.
They also launched the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new transport link connecting Ayodhya, a major Hindu pilgrimage city in northern India, with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
Further infrastructure initiatives were advanced through foundation-laying ceremonies for several projects, including the 669-megawatt Lower Arun Hydropower Project, a petroleum storage facility in Nepal's Jhapa District, and an integrated border check post in India's Uttarakhand state.
The funding comes nearly three months after catastrophic flooding struck Nepal on August 26, killing approximately 1,500 people and leaving more than 5,200 others missing. The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse near the country's border with China, devastated settlements and destroyed or damaged roads, bridges, electricity networks, and residential buildings. Reconstruction and recovery expenses are estimated at $4.74 billion.
Speaking during a joint media appearance with Shah, Modi said the Indian assistance would finance infrastructure restoration, help rebuild affected communities, and improve Nepal's preparedness for future natural disasters. However, neither government has provided details about the funding mechanism or how the money will be distributed among individual projects.
The announcement follows an earlier appeal from Kathmandu seeking more than $2 billion in Indian loans and grants to finance flood recovery, electricity transmission infrastructure, and transportation development, RT previously reported.
India was among the first countries to provide emergency assistance after the August disaster, sending approximately 141 metric tons of relief materials and equipment aboard nine flights. New Delhi also dispatched 54 specialists to support rescue operations, humanitarian relief efforts, and forensic work.
The visit marked Shah's first official bilateral trip overseas since assuming office in March. During the meeting, the Nepali prime minister expressed gratitude for India's response to the disaster, describing it as a “first responder” during natural emergencies. He also welcomed further Indian investment and extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.
The talks also resulted in the signing of eight memorandums of understanding covering cooperation in space technology, security training, healthcare, governance, urban development, traditional medicine, and agriculture.
In addition, the two leaders inaugurated a new cross-border bridge connecting Dharchula in India with Darchula in Nepal, alongside the second phase of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline.
They also launched the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new transport link connecting Ayodhya, a major Hindu pilgrimage city in northern India, with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.
Further infrastructure initiatives were advanced through foundation-laying ceremonies for several projects, including the 669-megawatt Lower Arun Hydropower Project, a petroleum storage facility in Nepal's Jhapa District, and an integrated border check post in India's Uttarakhand state.
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