Khartoum Hit by Deadly Drone Strikes Amid Escalating Sudan War
(MENAFN) At least four people have been killed and a United Nations building in a residential area damaged after a series of drone attacks targeted Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and surrounding areas early Sunday, as the country’s prolonged conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues despite repeated ceasefire efforts.
A source in the Sudanese army told AFP that the drones were launched from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials have previously rejected allegations that their territory is being used by the RSF to carry out military operations.
Tensions between the neighboring countries have escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, both governments shut down their respective consulates and expelled diplomatic personnel following mutual accusations of supporting armed groups fighting their authorities. Sudan has also filed complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union over previous drone attacks it attributed to Ethiopia.
According to the Sudan Tribune, three members of the same family died after a drone struck their house in Omdurman, located across the Nile River from Khartoum. Nine other people were injured in the attack. A separate strike south of the capital killed a 10-year-old child.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Denise Brown confirmed that personnel were inside the organization's building when it sustained damage during the attacks.
“It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk,” Brown said, emphasizing that international humanitarian law safeguards humanitarian personnel and facilities. She also warned that drone attacks throughout Sudan were “causing civilian deaths and untold suffering.”
Sudan's War Intensifies Despite Military Gains
Sudan's army regained control of Khartoum last year, allowing the transitional government to relocate back to the capital in January after spending nearly three years in Port Sudan.
Government forces have subsequently recovered several towns and villages across the Kordofan region, following the reopening of a major supply corridor to El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, in late July.
Despite these advances, both sides have intensified their attacks. The UN human rights office reported last week that drone strikes killed more than 1,630 civilians between January and October, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all civilian fatalities independently verified by the organization.
The UN also attributed 29 attacks on electricity and fuel infrastructure across 11 Sudanese states to the RSF between October 20 and November 4. The strikes reportedly disrupted essential services, including healthcare provision and access to safe drinking water.
The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with approximately 8.6 million people displaced within Sudan and another 4.6 million forced to seek refuge abroad, according to figures released this month by the International Organization for Migration.
The displacement figures highlight the enormous human cost of a war that has now continued for more than three and a half years.
A source in the Sudanese army told AFP that the drones were launched from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia. Ethiopian officials have previously rejected allegations that their territory is being used by the RSF to carry out military operations.
Tensions between the neighboring countries have escalated in recent weeks. Earlier this month, both governments shut down their respective consulates and expelled diplomatic personnel following mutual accusations of supporting armed groups fighting their authorities. Sudan has also filed complaints with the UN Security Council and the African Union over previous drone attacks it attributed to Ethiopia.
According to the Sudan Tribune, three members of the same family died after a drone struck their house in Omdurman, located across the Nile River from Khartoum. Nine other people were injured in the attack. A separate strike south of the capital killed a 10-year-old child.
UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan Denise Brown confirmed that personnel were inside the organization's building when it sustained damage during the attacks.
“It is unacceptable that we are put at such risk,” Brown said, emphasizing that international humanitarian law safeguards humanitarian personnel and facilities. She also warned that drone attacks throughout Sudan were “causing civilian deaths and untold suffering.”
Sudan's War Intensifies Despite Military Gains
Sudan's army regained control of Khartoum last year, allowing the transitional government to relocate back to the capital in January after spending nearly three years in Port Sudan.
Government forces have subsequently recovered several towns and villages across the Kordofan region, following the reopening of a major supply corridor to El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, in late July.
Despite these advances, both sides have intensified their attacks. The UN human rights office reported last week that drone strikes killed more than 1,630 civilians between January and October, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all civilian fatalities independently verified by the organization.
The UN also attributed 29 attacks on electricity and fuel infrastructure across 11 Sudanese states to the RSF between October 20 and November 4. The strikes reportedly disrupted essential services, including healthcare provision and access to safe drinking water.
The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with approximately 8.6 million people displaced within Sudan and another 4.6 million forced to seek refuge abroad, according to figures released this month by the International Organization for Migration.
The displacement figures highlight the enormous human cost of a war that has now continued for more than three and a half years.
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