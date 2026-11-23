MENAFN - The Conversation) For many, the year 2026 will be remembered as the one where mathematics had an identity crisis and forever changed. Frontier (cutting edge) AI models made by OpenAI and Anthropic made stunning progress on hundreds of open problems that have baffled mathematicians for decades – and centuries in some cases.

From April this year, a steady stream of impressive AI-discovered results emerged. It started with a breakthrough by OpenAI on the Erdős unit distance conjecture and the Jacobian conjecture, both of which had been unsolved for decades.

Then, in September and October, two stunning announcements were made. First, Open AI announced a solution to the Navier-Stokes problem – one of the seven“millennium problems” highlighted by the Clay Mathematics Institute in the year 2000. Second, OpenAI released a trove of over 700 papers claiming solutions, proofs or counter-examples (which show that a claim or conjecture is false) to 372 open problems that are at the forefront of mathematics research.

Now, Anthropic researcher Levent Alpöge has announced a Claude-assisted proof of the Riemann Hypothesis. This is arguably the most famous problem in mathematics, proposed by the German mathematician Bernhard Riemann in 1867.

The October“Open AI dump” as it has become known, sent shock waves through the mathematics community because of its sheer scale. Hugo Duminil-Copin, professor and Fields medallist (the medal is a top accolade in mathematics), from the Institute of Advanced Scientific Studies in Paris, said the dump had “annihilated my field of research”. He also warned that it could“dismantle” the discipline of mathematics.

How tech companies were able to make such staggering progress on difficult problems is that first, their specific AI technology, called large language models (LLMs), are trained on the entire human corpus of mathematical literature (and much more).

Second, the companies created“AI-agents”, software systems built around the LLM that extend its capabilities to reasoning, taking actions and executing code. Agents can also observe the results of their actions, taking further action if required.

For the solution to the Navier-Stokes equation, OpenAI set 10,000 AI agents to work collaboratively. It took 88 hours for these agents to find their solution. A further 17 hours was needed to have the solution verified through formalisation and verification software called Lean.

Alpöge's Claude-assisted proof of the Riemann Hypothesis runs to more than 250,000 pages. The Lean code verification is over 17 million lines long. His Lean proof has since been verified by independent researchers.

Unlike the Poincaré Conjecture, a millennium problem solved by the Russian mathematician Grigori Perelman in the early 2000s, the Navier-Stokes equation, (like all the other 300 problems in the OpenAI dump), was resolved by AI agents with almost no human intervention.

This is truly extraordinary. A metaphor illustrating how these agents work might be a colony of Australian cathedral termites. Each insect in the colony mindlessly does its local thing but in concert, the termites build impressive castles, often over six metres high, replete with ventilation, a form of air conditioning and weather protection.

Likewise, each AI agent chips away at its local task, but collectively, these swarms of agents can now solve – and verify – the hardest known maths problems.

Mass production of results

All this has mathematicians worried. Terence Tao, professor of mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles and a 2006 Fields medallist, recently suggested that the speed at which mathematical results are being AI-produced is actually harming the discipline.

Tao likened what AI companies are doing as“dumping carcasses of raw meat onto our table and saying 'here you go, I solved your food problem'.”

On September 11, 2026, Tao and 25 other Fields medallists produced a declaration stating that“the goals of the AI companies and the goals of the mathematical community are severely misaligned”. The declaration warns that“the mass production at faster and faster pace of "true/false” statements could destroy fertile ground instead of breathing life into new ideas".

At the time of writing, this declaration has over 8,000 signatures from mathematicians globally. In a similar spirit, the recently formed Association for Human Mathematics, whose members“commit to conduct entirely AI-free research, centring human thinking and judgement in the mathematical sciences” has more than 1,000 members.

There is an old idiom in AI known as Moravec's Paradox, which is often expressed as“hard problems are easy and the easy problems are hard”. This phrase explains why we have machines that are better at tasks humans find hard, such as chess, coding and now: mathematical research, but are worse at tasks that humans find easy, such as stacking the dishwasher without breaking plates.

But mathematics is like chess and coding in some sense. It is a somewhat closed world of information that is ripe for AI to come in and extract patterns, find connections and perform calculations that allow it to generate results beyond human capability.

So while fluency and proficiency in“hard” mathematical fields has traditionally been a benchmark of intelligence, both human and machine, these powerful multi-agent AI systems show that raw compute power, combined with an abundance of data, are sufficient to obtain results beyond the reach of many mathematicians over many lifetimes.

A healthy ecosystem

However, an interesting footnote to this is that OpenAI estimated that the total cost of finding the solution to the Navier-Stokes equation was US$15 million (£11.4 million) – thus a net loss of US$14 million if the Clay Institute were to award OpenAI the prize money.

Thus, it is possible that the big tech companies will move on from mathematics if they do not see monetary value in continuing to prove open conjectures.

By approaching a problem in a“bottom-up” way, mathematicians build theory and form connections between seemingly disparate sub-disciplines. They disseminate preliminary findings and partial results via journals, conference presentations and workshops.

This engagement with the rest of the community includes PhD students and early career researchers, so that a new generation of mathematicians are being trained to take the field further.

Many students of mathematics go on to fields where a strong mathematical training is invaluable, such as government, data science, education, sustainability, finance and cybersecurity. This ecosystem – essential for a flourishing society and economy – may be at risk if a new“top-down”, black-box, reverse engineered approach to mathematics becomes a new norm.

So while having powerful AI tools to resolve longstanding problems presents new and exciting opportunities – indeed, I believe that there has never been a better time to study maths – these have to be carefully balanced against the wider interests of the discipline as well as the wider interests of society.