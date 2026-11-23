Professor of Finance, Texas A&M University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Pawan Jain received his Ph.D. in Finance from The University of Memphis in 2013 and a Ph.D. in Instructional Design and Technology from the University of Wyoming in 2008. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). He is also a Blockchain expert as certified by the American Institute of CPAs®.

Dr. Jain has authored several scholarly articles in leading finance and real estate journals such as the Journal of Corporate Finance, Journal of Financial Markets, Financial Management, Journal of real Estate Finance and Economics, etc. He has won several awards and honors for his high quality research and outstanding teaching. He has made over 200 presentations at professional meetings and has also been invited to present his research at several premier business schools, such as the University of Mississippi, Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore, Kolkata, and Indore), Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, University of Wyoming, University of Memphis, and Marquette University, among others. Dr. Jain's research has been featured in popular press and he has been interviewed several times by the news channels for his opinion on stock market regulations, Blockchain, and high frequency trading. He has also been invited to present his research at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Reserve Bank of India, and National Stock Exchange of India. He was also invited to serve on the state of Wyoming's Blockchain Coalition.

In addition to being an outstanding researcher, Dr. Jain is an excellent teacher. He has been teaching online since 2005. He challenges and inspires his students to find their passion and attempt to become a World expert. His coaching goes well beyond the classroom lecture experience. He travels with the students to leading global events and student competitions on investment research where students apply the textbook knowledge at a level that can help them secure the best employment opportunities in the field.



2026–present Associate dean and Finke Professor of Finance, East Texas A&M University

2026–2026 CFP Director and Associate Professor of Finance, University of Michigan-Flint

2023–2025 Department Chair and Associate Professor of Finance, Virginia Commonwealth University 2020–2023 Associate Professor of Finance, West Virginia University



2025 West Virginia University, J.D.

2013 University of Memphis, Ph.D. Finance 2008 University of Wyoming, Ph.D. Instructional Design and Technology

ExperienceEducation