Professor of Rural Sociology and Science, Technology, and Society, Penn State

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My teaching and research program is in agriculture and natural resources. Within that more general program, I have three areas of emphasis: 1) social and environmental impacts of agricultural science and technologies, 2) the role of science and technology in agricultural and natural resource policy making, and 3) the social and ethical implications of democratizing science and technology research.

Although I do not have a formal extension appointment, I consider it the responsibility of rural sociologists to participate in outreach activities. One of my most significant outreach activities has been my service as a member on the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Task Force on Faith and Genetics.

–present Associate Professor of rural Sociology and Science, Technology, and Society, Pennsylvania State University

Experience