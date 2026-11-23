Assistant Professor of History, West Virginia University

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Dr. Austin McCoy's research interests focus on African American history, labor history, and hip hop culture. He is the author of Living in a D.A.I.S.Y. Age: The Music, Culture, and World De La Soul Made (Atria/One Signal Press). He is currently working on another manuscript, tentatively titled, The Quest for Democracy: Black Power, New Left, and Progressive Politics in the Post-Industrial Midwest revises conventional explanations emphasizing the separation and decline of Black Power and the New Left in the U.S. during the 1970s and 1980s.

Dr. McCoy is also public scholar, utilizing history to comment on contemporary issues related to politics and culture in numerous media outlets including the Washington Post, Nursing Clio, Black Perspectives, CNN, and Truthout.

2022–2026 Assistant Professor, West Virginia University

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