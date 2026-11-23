Jessica Rose Corey
- Associate Professor of the Practice in Writing and Rhetoric, Duke University
As a scholar in rhetoric and composition, I draw on feminist theory and praxis, multimodality, and writing and composition pedagogy to understand the rhetorical practices that individuals take up in connection with cultural narratives. My work, therefore, has focused on investigating the use of written and visual texts to respond to people's experiences as embedded in larger social infrastructures (including activism, healthcare, writing curriculum, and writing program administration). My work, then, stems from my desire to explore intersections between my B.S. in psychology and my Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Composition.Experience
- –present Associate Professor of the Practice in Writing and Rhetoric, Duke University
- 2015 Kent State University, English/Rhetoric & Composition
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