Dr. Donald L. Hall Professor of Biology, Mississippi State University

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My lab is broadly interested in the evolution of sociality in protists. We are developing model systems to look at the commonalities among the various social protists, which represent one of the greatest examples of convergent evolution known to date. These protists are capable of working with one another to form a complex body made of thousands of individual cells. This is one of the simplest and most striking examples of emergent behavior.



–present Assistant Professor, Mississippi State University 2023–present Professor, Mississippi State University

2010 University of Arkansas, PhD Biology

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