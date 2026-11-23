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The official opening ceremony of the 3rd International Festival of Classical Romance has taken place at the St Petersburg State Academic Capella in Russia.

The festival is organised by the Oksana Fedorova Charitable Foundation with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and the St Petersburg Committee for Culture. It is being held for the third consecutive year.

The festival is presided over by renowned television presenter, singer and actress Oksana Fedorova, who holds the title of Honoured Artist of Russia.

The grand opening featured performances by leading soloists from prominent Russian opera houses, including Ilya Selivanov of the Bolshoi Theatre and Mikhail Petrenko of the Mariinsky Theatre.

Other performers included Alexey Tikhomirov of Helikon Opera, who is also an Honoured Artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Maria Galkina of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus.

Honoured Artist of Russia Oksana Fedorova also took to the stage, alongside several international competition laureates, including Tan Ziyan from China, Dunyagozel Begaliyeva from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijani performer Teymur Kazimov.

The festival brings together distinguished performers from different countries, celebrating the richness and artistic heritage of classical romance music.