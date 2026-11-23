MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Almost a century ago, audiences in Baku welcomed Sara Sadikova as the "Tatar Nightingale". Today, her melodies have once again filled the Azerbaijani capital, celebrating the legacy of one of Tatarstan's most distinguished cultural figures.

A literary and musical evening entitled "Tatar Melodies" was held at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan to mark the 120th anniversary of the birth of Sara Sadikova, a renowned Tatar composer, actress and singer.

The artist's historical connection with Baku gave the event particular significance. In 1933, Sadikova performed on the Baku stage as part of a Tatar theatre troupe touring from Kazan. Her remarkable talent and distinctive voice captivated local audiences, who affectionately gave her the nickname "Tatar Nightingale".

Ninety-three years later, her compositions were once again performed in Baku, this time by members of the Tatar diaspora in Azerbaijan.

The concert opened with a video presentation highlighting Sadikova's life and artistic career.

The musical programme featured the "Ak Kalfak", "Tugan Tel" and "Lale" ensembles, the "Uyna, Garmun" group and the ensemble of the Tatar Community of Azerbaijan.

Talented vocalists Ilham Hamidov, Inara Azimova, Ravil Abzhalilov and R. Ilyazov also performed, alongside young dancers M. Huseynova and A. Ahmadulin, as well as reciters R. Aliyev, N. Avyazova and other participants.

The audience enjoyed some of Sadikova's best-known compositions, including "Zhidegan Chishme", "Kazan Kichlere" and "Berenche Mekhebet", as well as traditional Tatar folk music.

Artists from the theatre studio operating under the Tatar Community of Azerbaijan also presented an excerpt from the play "Zenger Shel".

The anniversary concert was organised by the Baku Educational and Cultural Centre of the Kayum Nasyri Institute, with the participation of the Ak Kalfak Tatar Women's Society, the Tatar Community of Azerbaijan and the Tugan Tel Republican Tatar Cultural Society.

The commemorative evening served as a vivid celebration of cultural continuity and the enduring historical ties between Tatarstan and Azerbaijan.