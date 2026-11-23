MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Tajikistan has officially notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC). This is stated in a depositary notification issued by UN Secretary-General on November 20, 2026.

According to the document, the withdrawal will take effect one year after the receipt of the official notification, on November 20, 2027.

The withdrawal procedure is stipulated in Article 127 of the Rome Statute, which allows a state to withdraw from the agreement by submitting written notification to the UN Secretary-General.

It should be noted that Tajikistan signed the Rome Statute in 1998 and ratified it in 2000.

Until 2024, Tajikistan was the only member of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be a member of the ICC.

The International Criminal Court is the world's only permanent international court empowered to prosecute individuals accused of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. It cannot try defendants in absentia, but its arrest warrants can restrict their international travel. The Court has no police force of its own and relies on its member states to carry out arrests. Suspects who are arrested are generally transferred to The Hague to stand trial.

Image: Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch