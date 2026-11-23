MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Libya's Presidential Council said on Monday it will take "appropriate military and political measures" to respond to the Ukrainian strike on two Russian ships near Libya's coast.

The council, which is backed by the United Nations, warned that dragging Libya into international conflicts undermines security in the Mediterranean.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that his country's armed forces struck and destroyed a Russian ship off the coast of Libya.

"Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite the enemy's attempts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette 'Merkury' was sunk," Zelensky wrote, adding that the vessel was one of Russia's newest and entered service in 2023. "A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed along with the corvette. Our second target was the Russian dry-cargo ship 'MV Angara', which the enemy was using to transport weapons," he went on, although he did not specify whether that vessel was sunk as well.

"We are continuing operations in the designated maritime areas. We are responding to Russia's aggression," Zelensky concluded.