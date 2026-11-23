MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

“Overnight into November 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region. Explosions were heard at the facility and a fire broke out, visible even from satellite imagery,” the statement said.

The strike hit a bitumen processing unit, the atmospheric-vacuum distillation column of the primary oil refining unit (AVT), a reboiler furnace, and the storage tank farm.

“In addition, a Pole-21 electronic warfare system and a Pantsir air defense missile-gun system were hit,” the General Staff added.

The General Staff noted that the Novoshakhtinsk refinery has an annual processing capacity of up to 7.5 million tons of oil. It produces diesel fuel, marine fuel and fuel oil. The plant is located just a few dozen kilometers from the Ukrainian border, giving its fuel the shortest route to Russian forces operating in the southern direction.

“Exercising their right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and compelling the Russian Federation to end its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff stressed.

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As Ukrinform reported, the local oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, caught fire following a drone attack.

Photo: Exilenova+