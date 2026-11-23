MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is indicated by an OSINT analysis conducted by Astra, Ukrinform reports.

According to Astra's analyst, following a statement by Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin that an industrial facility had been damaged while a drone attack was being repelled, a fire broke out at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Perm. The regional governor said there were no casualties.

Multiple fire hotspots can be seen on the refinery grounds. The suspected fire area is located in the oil processing section, where the plant's key processing units are concentrated, including electrical desalting units (EDUs) and atmospheric-vacuum distillation units (AVT). The refinery has four AVT units and three EDU units involved in this processing stage.

The plant is one of Russia's largest oil refineries and belongs to the Lukoil group. It processes more than 13 million tons of oil annually, producing, among other products, high-quality gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and lubricants. A key industrial facility in Perm Krai and one of the most technologically advanced refineries in Russia, it supplies fuel to the domestic market and export destinations.

Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez ranks third among oil refineries in the Volga Federal District in terms of processing capacity. It also has one of the highest oil refining depths in Russia, exceeding 98%, and produces virtually no heavy petroleum products such as fuel oil.

Ukrainian forces strike Novoshakhtinskrefinery, General Staff reports damage

As Ukrinform reported, drones struck the Kaleykino oil pumping station in the Republic of Tatarstan overnight into Monday. Local residents reported a large fire at the site of the attack.