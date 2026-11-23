MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) held a conference for its branch managers and Branch Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs) on November 14 to reinforce awareness of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements.

The day-long hybrid event brought together around 130 participants in person and another 300 online, including branch managers, compliance officers and executives from the bank's corporate head office.

Dr. Iqtiaruddin Md. Mamun, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended as the chief guest, while Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, executive director and deputy head of the BFIU, was the special guest.

The conference was hosted by Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of MTB. BFIU Joint Directors Md. Ashraful Alam and Sahalam Kazi participated as guest speakers.

The discussions focused on key responsibilities and deliverables related to anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML&CFT), with the aim of improving compliance practices across the bank's branches.

MTB's additional managing director, deputy managing directors, members of the Management Committee and Central Compliance Committee also attended.

Rais Uddin Ahmad, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of MTB, moderated the conference.