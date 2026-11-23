Cathay Pacific's passenger numbers rose 4% year-over-year, while capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometers (ASKs), increased 3%. In the first 10 months of 2026, the carrier's passenger count was up 13% compared with the same period last year.

The airline said demand was lifted by holidays and major events in Hong Kong and the region. Chinese Mainland travelers boosted early-month traffic during the National Day "Golden Week," while the Chung Yeung Festival long weekend spurred outbound short-haul travel.

Trade fairs, including the Canton Fair, drove demand for premium cabins and brought strong inbound traffic from long-haul markets. Events such as the Hong Kong Halloween Month, the Wine & Dine Festival, and concerts also supported inbound demand.

Cathay Cargo's tonnage grew 8% year-over-year in October, while Available Freight Tonne Kilometers rose 1%. Cumulative tonnage for the first 10 months increased 9%. The growth was driven by strong export demand, mainly from Northeast and Southeast Asia.

Demand for Cathay Priority stayed strong, partly due to network equipment shipments from Southeast Asia. Semiconductor traffic continued to support growth in Cathay Expert. The cargo arm expects an additional A330 freighter, operated by Air Hong Kong, to join selected regional routes.

HK Express carried more than 700,000 passengers in October, up 3%, while ASKs increased 5%. Its passenger count for the first 10 months rose 7%. The low-cost carrier's load factor reached 77%, with South Korea and Thailand routes performing particularly well.

Last week, the group announced orders for 11 more Airbus A330-900 regional widebody aircraft and three more A321neo narrowbody jets. The orders bring its total aircraft deliveries from 2026 to 120.

The group aims to take 150 new aircraft and serve 150 destinations over the next 10 years, if market conditions are favorable. Its total committed investment for 2026-2035 now exceeds HKD 150 billion.

Looking ahead, the group expects a strong Christmas travel peak, with robust regional outbound traffic and long-haul inbound traffic from people visiting friends and relatives.