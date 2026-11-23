The approval was given at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on November 23, chaired by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Under the agreement, passengers departing from the third terminal will pay an embarkation fee of USD 12.50, following a proposal from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Earlier, CAAB also had plans to revise embarkation fees at other terminals of HSIA and airports across the country. The existing international embarkation fee of BDT 500, equivalent to around USD 4, would be replaced by a USD 6 charge per passenger, while the domestic fee would increase from BDT 25 to BDT 100.

The proposed charges would be added to air ticket prices alongside other applicable taxes and fees, potentially increasing the overall cost of air travel.

The committee meeting was its 19th in the 2026-27 fiscal year and the 38th meeting held in 2026.