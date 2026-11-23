The deal was inked during the official visit of Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to Sri Lanka, according to media reports.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held bilateral talks with the Thai minister and signed the agreement at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on November 22.

He said the agreement would make travel easier and strengthen people-to-people ties.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, foreign employment, and agriculture.

President Dissanayake described the agreement as a significant milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The cabinets of both countries had earlier approved the visa exemption agreement.