AESG strengthens Middle East infrastructure sustainability offering with acquisition of Australia's Losee Consulting
(MENAFN- Procre8) AESG, a leading global engineering, consultancy and advisory firm, has acquired Brisbane-based infrastructure sustainability specialist Losee Consulting. Coming just weeks after its acquisition of The Energy Project Australia, the deal is AESG’s second in Australia and gives the firm its fourth office in the country. The acquisition adds specialist expertise relevant to major Middle East infrastructure programmes, including sustainability ratings, climate resilience, embodied carbon reduction and independent assurance.
Together, The Energy Project Australia’s renewable energy expertise and Losee Consulting’s infrastructure sustainability capabilities strengthen AESG’s ability to support decarbonisation across built environment and infrastructure projects. This combined expertise can help clients connect renewable energy solutions with the sustainability and resilience of major infrastructure assets.
Scott Coombes, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AESG, said, “Clients increasingly value a consulting partner who can see the whole picture, from an individual building to the networks that serve it. Following our recent acquisition of The Energy Project, Losee Consulting further strengthens the connection between our expertise in energy, buildings and infrastructure, supported by our engineering, environment, cost and advisory teams. That breadth matters because the strongest sustainability outcomes are achieved when teams collaborate throughout a project, not just in sequence. The Middle East has set a high bar for sustainable buildings, and its infrastructure is next. Scott Losee helped build the benchmark Australia uses for sustainable infrastructure, and he and his team bring that depth and credibility to our clients across the region.”
Losee Consulting will form the infrastructure sustainability pillar of AESG’s broader Sustainability practice. Established in 2013, Losee Consulting applies sustainability to water, transport and energy infrastructure, from dams and pipelines to roads, tunnels, rail and high-voltage transmission. Its services span sustainability ratings, climate risk and resilience, carbon footprinting and offsetting, policy and strategy, auditing and assurance, and mandatory climate reporting. Its track record includes the Inland Rail programme, Cross River Rail, the Fitzroy to Gladstone water pipeline, and the Gateway Motorway and M1 upgrades, for clients including BMD, John Holland Group, Queensland Government agencies, water authorities and local governments.
Losee Consulting is a certified B Corporation, a designation that recognises high standards of social and environmental performance, and its business operations are certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’s Climate Active programme.
Founder Scott Losee will continue to lead the business, bringing more than three decades of experience in sustainability, carbon and climate adaptation. He was a founder of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, whose rating scheme has been applied to more than A$429 billion of projects. He has independently verified more than 60 major projects, including city-shaping rail developments in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. He previously led AECOM’s climate change and sustainability practice across Australia and New Zealand.
For Middle East clients, Losee Consulting adds practical expertise in sustainability strategy and ratings for major infrastructure programmes, climate risk and resilience for long-life assets, embodied carbon reduction and independent technical assurance. Its climate disclosure experience can also support organisations responding to evolving sustainability reporting expectations.
“Australia has developed significant expertise in embedding sustainability into major infrastructure projects. Joining AESG gives us the opportunity to bring that experience to some of the world’s most ambitious infrastructure programmes, while giving our Australian clients access to a much broader range of engineering and advisory capabilities,” said Scott Losee.
The acquisition forms part of AESG’s continued international expansion through organic growth and selective acquisitions of specialist businesses. Losee Consulting and The Energy Project Australia strengthen AESG’s sustainability, engineering, energy and advisory capabilities, enabling coordinated support for clients from concept through to operation.
Together, The Energy Project Australia’s renewable energy expertise and Losee Consulting’s infrastructure sustainability capabilities strengthen AESG’s ability to support decarbonisation across built environment and infrastructure projects. This combined expertise can help clients connect renewable energy solutions with the sustainability and resilience of major infrastructure assets.
Scott Coombes, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of AESG, said, “Clients increasingly value a consulting partner who can see the whole picture, from an individual building to the networks that serve it. Following our recent acquisition of The Energy Project, Losee Consulting further strengthens the connection between our expertise in energy, buildings and infrastructure, supported by our engineering, environment, cost and advisory teams. That breadth matters because the strongest sustainability outcomes are achieved when teams collaborate throughout a project, not just in sequence. The Middle East has set a high bar for sustainable buildings, and its infrastructure is next. Scott Losee helped build the benchmark Australia uses for sustainable infrastructure, and he and his team bring that depth and credibility to our clients across the region.”
Losee Consulting will form the infrastructure sustainability pillar of AESG’s broader Sustainability practice. Established in 2013, Losee Consulting applies sustainability to water, transport and energy infrastructure, from dams and pipelines to roads, tunnels, rail and high-voltage transmission. Its services span sustainability ratings, climate risk and resilience, carbon footprinting and offsetting, policy and strategy, auditing and assurance, and mandatory climate reporting. Its track record includes the Inland Rail programme, Cross River Rail, the Fitzroy to Gladstone water pipeline, and the Gateway Motorway and M1 upgrades, for clients including BMD, John Holland Group, Queensland Government agencies, water authorities and local governments.
Losee Consulting is a certified B Corporation, a designation that recognises high standards of social and environmental performance, and its business operations are certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government’s Climate Active programme.
Founder Scott Losee will continue to lead the business, bringing more than three decades of experience in sustainability, carbon and climate adaptation. He was a founder of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, whose rating scheme has been applied to more than A$429 billion of projects. He has independently verified more than 60 major projects, including city-shaping rail developments in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. He previously led AECOM’s climate change and sustainability practice across Australia and New Zealand.
For Middle East clients, Losee Consulting adds practical expertise in sustainability strategy and ratings for major infrastructure programmes, climate risk and resilience for long-life assets, embodied carbon reduction and independent technical assurance. Its climate disclosure experience can also support organisations responding to evolving sustainability reporting expectations.
“Australia has developed significant expertise in embedding sustainability into major infrastructure projects. Joining AESG gives us the opportunity to bring that experience to some of the world’s most ambitious infrastructure programmes, while giving our Australian clients access to a much broader range of engineering and advisory capabilities,” said Scott Losee.
The acquisition forms part of AESG’s continued international expansion through organic growth and selective acquisitions of specialist businesses. Losee Consulting and The Energy Project Australia strengthen AESG’s sustainability, engineering, energy and advisory capabilities, enabling coordinated support for clients from concept through to operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment