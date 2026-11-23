MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research LLC, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on Optimi Health Corp. (NASDAQ: OPTH) (CSE: OPTI) (FSE: 8BN). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by Optimi Health Corp. and produced by Diamond Equity Research.The update report includes detailed information on Optimi Health's business model, services, industry overview, financials, and risks.

The full research report is available below.

Optimi Health Update Note November 2026

Highlights from the report include:



Optimi Advances Clinical Program: In September 2026, Optimi broadened its strategy from commercial supply into proprietary clinical drug development with two Health Canada-authorized trials. The first is a multisite Phase 2 trial, proposed for conversion into a randomized, double-blind Phase 2b evaluating a single supervised dose of the company's natural psilocybin (OPTI-101) in 200 patients with severe major depressive disorder (MDD), with change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score at week 3 as the primary endpoint. Enrollment and dosing are expected to begin in 1Q27, with topline data targeted for 2028. The second program is a Phase 3 trial evaluating two supervised sessions of MDMA-assisted therapy (OPTI-201) in up to 100 veterans and current or former frontline workers with PTSD, using change in Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5) to week 8 as the primary endpoint, with enrollment beginning in 2027. On October 20, 2026, Optimi confirmed production completion of the MDMA drug product for this study. Across both trials, Optimi will supply its own GMP-manufactured product and retain exclusive data ownership to support registration with Health Canada. In addition, Optimi continues to supply GMP MDMA capsules to a PTSD study led by Sheba Medical Center under MAPS Israel.

Encouraging Institutional Interest in the Sector: Institutional interest and capital inflows are accelerating across the mental health and neuroplastogen therapeutics space, underscored by transactions such as Eli Lilly's recent acquisition of AtaiBeckley for its treatment-resistant depression pipeline. As big pharma validates the sector, public market valuations for clinical-stage peers may draw much closer investor scrutiny. By comparison, Ensysce, through its acquisition of Cy Biopharma, currently has a single neuroplastogen program, CY200, for which a Phase 2a protocol in CRPS Type 1 was submitted to the UK MHRA in September 2026. That program carries an implied transaction value of approximately US$92 million (~74.94% of a combined fully diluted value of ~US$122.9 million). Consequently, Optimi's valuation trades at a notable discount relative to peers with potentially comparable or less advanced clinical-stage assets. We note that these companies differ in business model, intellectual property position and target markets, and that Optimi's programs remain subject to funding, execution and regulatory outcomes.

U.S. INDs Planned; Australian Data to Support a Potential Future NOC/c Filing: Optimi is preparing a U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) for OPTI-101 ahead of a planned U.S. Phase 3, subject to Phase 2b results and FDA clearance, and plans to file an IND for OPTI-201 in 2027 alongside initiation of the Canadian Phase 3. OPTI-101 has been prescribed in Australia since September 2025 with no serious adverse events reported to date, based on adverse-event data made public through a Freedom of Information request. Optimi intends to include registry outcomes, with an update expected in 2027, in a future targeted Health Canada NOC/c submission. In our view, the blinded Phase 2b design if approved pushes the readout into approximately 2028 but should yield a dataset that could carry more weight with regulators than a single-arm study.

Production Batches Supply Both Trials and Australian Clinics: In September 2026, Optimi completed and quality-released a cGMP batch of 5 mg naturally derived psilocybin capsules, manufactured end to end at its Princeton facility, that will supply both the Phase 2 MDD trial and Australian clinics prescribing for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). In October 2026, it completed an MDMA finished-dose batch sufficient to supply the Canadian Phase 3 trial, the PTSD trial in Israel run in partnership with the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and its next commercial export to Australia, for which import permits have been received and shipment is planned before the end of 2026.

Optimi Australia Formed to Scale the Prescriber Network: In October 2026, Optimi established Optimi Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary responsible for sales, distribution, and prescriber relationships, led by Adrian Jones, Director of Australian Operations. Jones spent more than 15 years at Bristol Myers Squibb, most recently as Associate Director, Head of Sales and Marketing for its Australian oncology and cardiovascular portfolios, where he served as launch lead for Opdivo and Camzyos. Valuation: We continue to value Optimi using a DCF methodology, with Australia as the primary near-term revenue driver. Our forecasts are based on patient volumes, treatment adoption, conservative pricing, improving manufacturing utilization, and a normalized gross margin of approximately 75%. We have updated our model for the last reported results, revised cash and debt balances, and updated basic shares outstanding of 5.73 million. Applying a 12.1% WACC and 1.0% terminal growth rate, our revised DCF yields an illustrative valuation of C$10.00 per share, contingent on successful execution by the company.

About Optimi Health Corp.

Optimi Health Corp. is a Canadian commercial-stage pharmaceutical drug developer and GMP-certified manufacturer specializing in the development, regulated production and international distribution of MDMA and psilocybin-based drug products for mental health conditions.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is an equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

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Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC (“DER”) is being compensated by Optimi Health Corp. (the“Company”) for producing research materials regarding the Company and its securities, which is intended to subsidize the costs associated with the preparation of the report and the ongoing monitoring of the security; however, the views expressed in the report reflect those of Diamond Equity Research. As of 11/23/26 Optimi Health Corp. has paid us US$50,000 for our annual company sponsored research services, which commenced 01/12/26 and is billed semiannually upfront, consisting of US$25,000 paid for the first six-month period and US$25,000 received in November for the July-December 2026 period, due upfront in each period for respective research services as part of a US$50,000 annual research term fee. Additional compensation may be received in future years if the engagement is renewed. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non-research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed US$5,000. Optimi Health Corp. has not paid us for non-research related services as of 11/23/2026. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Additional fees may have accrued since then. Diamond Equity Research LLC for a distinct engagement and not for this specific report has been compensated by Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. for producing research materials regarding Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the reports and monitoring the security, however the views in the reports reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for an annual or semi-annual research engagement. As of 11/23/26, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has paid us $122,500 for our research services, which commenced 10/10/2022 and includes an annual fee of $35,000 for the first two years and quarterly upfront payments of $8,750 for the following years; in instances where quarterly payments were received after the contractual due date, reports were issued following receipt of such payments. The most recent payment, received in April 2026, relates to services for the first quarter of 2026 but was received and disclosed in the subsequent quarter. No research notes were published during the respective first quarter of 2026 due to the timing of payment receipt. This final Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. April 2026 termination research note was published in the following quarter; however, no additional quarterly payment was received for the second quarter of 2026, as such publication was covered under and attributable to the prior quarter's payment. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.'s payments are disclosed as security mentioned in this report; however, they have not paid for this specific report. Additional research cash compensation may be received in future years if issuer engagements are renewed. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has not paid us for non-research related services as of 11/23/2026. Issuers are not required to engage us for these additional services. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This release is not produced in conjunction with a security offering and is not an offering to purchase securities.This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences.This report is based on information we consider reliable, including the subject of the report.This report does not explicitly or implicitly affirm that the information contained in this document is accurate and/or comprehensive, and as such should not be relied on in such capacity. All information contained within this report is subject to change without any formal or other notice provided. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete potential loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for Optimi Health Corp.,which may not be comprehensive. Please review update report attached for full disclosures.

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Optimi Health Update Note November 2026

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