MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- newcleo plc (Nasdaq: NWCL), a developer of lead-cooled advanced modular reactors (“AMRs”) and recycled nuclear fuel, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences in December 2026 and January 2027.

Conference Participation





Mizuho Power and Energy | New York | December 7–8, 2026

Emerging Growth Conference | Virtual | December 9, 2026

Truist Virtual Nuclear Summit | Virtual | December 10, 2026

Piper Sandler Powering the Data Center | Virtual | January 12, 2027 Needham Growth Conference | Virtual | January 14–15, 2027



Members of the senior leadership team including Stefano Buono (Founder and Chief Executive Officer) and Jon Stranske (Chief Financial Officer) are expected to participate.

Investors interested in meeting with management should contact their respective sales representative for registration details. Where appropriate links to join public sessions hosted by newcleo will be available on the Company's investor website.

About new cleo

newcleo is an innovative nuclear technology company developing advanced modular reactors and nuclear fuel designed to deliver clean, safe and sustainable energy at competitive costs. newcleo's technology combines lead-cooled fast reactors with fuel manufactured from recycled nuclear materials, with the aim of providing abundant and reliable electricity and heat to industrial users while enabling the closure of the nuclear fuel cycle. newcleo brings together more than 900 highly skilled employees across Europe and the United States, spanning reactor and fuel design, engineering, and manufacturing. Through a vertically integrated supply chain and a growing network of strategic partnerships, newcleo is working to turn proven scientific and engineering solutions into deployable nuclear energy assets. For more information visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's development and commercialization of its lead-cooled fast reactor technology, mixed-oxide fuel capabilities and related products and services; the expected timing, cost, performance and benefits of the Company's demonstration projects, fuel facilities, reactor deployments and licensing activities; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop its technology, obtain required regulatory approvals, permits and licenses, enter into commercial arrangements, achieve its market opportunity and positioning and support the growth of advanced nuclear energy; the Company's expectations regarding strategic partnerships, customer demand, project pipeline, revenue streams, capital expenditures and financing needs; and other statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, or expectations with respect to the Company's future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "develop," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known or that are currently deemed immaterial may also cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by mandatory applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation or intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, each of which is made only as of the date of this press release.

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