MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Nova pentesting offerings enable security teams to test everything from individual software features to complex applications without compromising testing depth, coverage or human review

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadrian, the agentic offensive security company, today announced an expansion of Nova, its on-demand agentic pentesting product, designed to integrate pentesting into software development and release cycles. Hadrian has restructured Nova into three distinct offerings: Micro Nova, Nova and Super Nova, enabling security teams to align the scope of each pentest with their development and security objectives, from validating a new feature to testing a complex, multi-tenant platform. All three deliver the same testing depth, vulnerability coverage and expert human review within their defined scope. Hadrian is also introducing the ability to trigger pentests directly from CI pipelines, the first step toward continuous, release-driven pentesting.

"Attackers don't wait for the annual pentest. They go after the code you shipped last week," said Rogier Fischer, Co-founder and CEO of Hadrian. "We've restructured Nova to give security teams the flexibility to test what they need, when they need it, without sacrificing the depth or quality of a pentest. With Nova, pentesting becomes part of how organizations develop and release software, rather than a separate security exercise."

Flexible Pentest Scope Without Compromising Depth

The three Nova offerings accommodate different testing objectives and levels of application complexity:



Micro Nova tests specific application functionality such as a new feature, a recent code change or a particular flow, like a checkout or login.

Nova delivers full pentesting of a standard application, such as a single-tenant web application or an online storefront. Super Nova delivers comprehensive pentesting of complex applications, including multi-tenant platforms, applications with multiple permission levels, separate back-office environments or front ends served by distinct APIs.



While the three offerings vary in scope and testing effort, each delivers the same testing depth and vulnerability coverage within its defined scope. All three include:



The same AI agents and models

Coverage of OWASP Top 10 vulnerability categories that can be tested externally

Compliance-ready reporting to support audits and demonstrate compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIS2 and DORA

Review of every finding by Hadrian's security experts before delivery to the customer Free retesting of remediated findings for 12 months



Nova maps the full application regardless of the pentest type, with Micro Nova reports clearly identifying which functionality was tested.

"We didn't want to sell half a pentest," said Mats Mulder, Head of Product at Hadrian. "If you switch off vulnerability classes to control costs, you get a report nobody can trust. So we adjusted the scope instead. A smaller scope is a smaller pentest, not a shallower one."

Flexibility to Adapt to Changing Security Needs

All three offerings draw from a shared credit balance, eliminating the need for organizations to commit to a particular pentest type upfront. For example, a single credit bundle can be used for a comprehensive pentest of a core application, followed by a series of Micro Nova pentests as new features are released. Security teams can adjust the mix as their development and security priorities evolve.

From On-Demand to Continuous Pentesting

The introduction of the three Nova offerings lays the foundation for Hadrian's vision of making pentesting a standard part of every software release. Beginning this month, customers can trigger Nova pentests directly from their CI pipelines, integrating testing into existing development workflows.

In 2027, Hadrian plans to introduce additional capabilities, including:



Automatically triggering Micro Nova pentests with every software release

Testing only what has changed through a GitHub integration Automatically detecting and validating remediation of previously identified vulnerabilities



"The goal is a pentest that keeps pace with your engineering team," said Fischer. "Every release tested, every fix confirmed, without anyone having to book a pentest."

Availability

Micro Nova, Nova and Super Nova are available now to all Nova customers, with pentests starting at €1,250. To launch a pentest or request a proof of value, visit hadrian.io/products/nova.

About Hadrian

Hadrian's offensive security platform helps enterprises identify, verify and close critical gaps at AI speed before they can be exploited. Its agentic engine delivers always-on discovery, validation and mobilization of an organization's most critical cyber risks. Trained by elite hackers, Hadrian adapts to each organization's environment to continuously probe, discover and validate the risks attackers can actually exploit. Coupled with a proprietary predictive discovery agentTM, Hadrian autonomously verifies remediation to deliver an end-to-end solution. Global customers, including Fortune 500 leaders, rely on Hadrian to prevent sophisticated attacks, fortify defenses and maximize cyber resilience. For more information, visit hadrian.io and follow Hadrian on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Eugenia Kendrick, CMO

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