MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signed engineering contract advances development of automated irradiation and shielded material handling capabilities for the SOLOTM platform.

Initiative targets medical radioisotope production for cancer diagnosis and therapies, alongside advanced materials testing and industrial applications.

NEW YORK and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Innovatum Global N.V. (“ Terra Innovatum”,“ Terra”, or the“ Company”) (NASDAQ: NKLR ), a developer of micro-modular nuclear reactors, and ALSYMEX, a specialized engineering and advanced manufacturing subsidiary of ALCEN, today announced a signed engineering contract to advance the development of medical radioisotope production and other specialized irradiation capabilities for Terra's SOLO Micro-Modular Reactor platform.

The contract covers the conceptual design of an automated target handling and shielded transfer system intended to support these applications. The system itself would be deployed in specialized hot cell environments, with the aim of reducing direct human intervention and occupational radiation exposure. Under the terms of the contract, ALSYMEX will develop the conceptual system architecture, preliminary target handling and transfer layouts, and key integration requirements for SOLO-ATHTS. This work will establish the technical basis for subsequent detailed engineering and development.

Expanding SOLOTM Applications

The initiative advances Terra Innovatum's strategy to expand SOLOTM beyond carbon-free electricity and industrial heat generation into medical radioisotope production, advanced materials testing, and specialized industrial and scientific services.

In healthcare, the system could support production of radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and targeted cancer therapies. A decentralized production model could bring isotope production closer to hospitals, research institutions, and regional healthcare networks, supporting supply-chain resilience and improving access to essential medical isotopes.

Beyond healthcare, industrial and defense-related applications could include component irradiation, post-irradiation examination, and evaluation of material performance, and radiation resistance for aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and nuclear infrastructure. These applications remain subject to applicable technical and regulatory requirements.

Management Commentary

“We see the potential for SOLOTM to serve not only as a source of reliable, carbon-free electricity and heat, but also as a versatile platform supporting critical healthcare and industrial applications,” said Massimo Morichi, Founding Partner, Chief Strategy Officer & Safeguards Director of Terra Innovatum.“Medical radioisotope production represents an important potential application, and this contract with ALSYMEX marks a concrete step toward developing the specialized systems needed to support it.”

“This conceptual-design work brings ALSYMEX's expertise in advanced nuclear engineering, precision manufacturing, and specialized handling systems to the development of Terra Innovatum's SOLOTM technology,” said Olivier Huet, CHIEF Executive Officer of ALSYMEX.“Our collaboration offers an opportunity to develop innovative irradiation solutions supporting medical, scientific, and industrial applications into a conceptual design that can guide subsequent engineering and development.”

ABOUT TERRA INNOVATUM & SOLOTM

Terra Innovatum is advancing innovative, sustainable nuclear energy solutions through the SOLOTM Micro-Modular Reactor. Conceptualized in 2018 and engineered over six years by experts in nuclear safety, licensing and R&D, SOLOTM is designed for efficient today's world commercial deployment; using readily available commercial components to reduce supply-chain risk and improve cost predictability. Running on the only commercially available and non-proliferant fuel LEU, its flexible platform is designed to support LEU+ and transition to future fuel options, including HALEU.

SOLOTM is designed to provide CO2-free, behind-the-meter and off-grid consistent power and heat for data centers, remote communities and energy-intensive industries including cement, oil and gas, steel and mining, desalination, water treatment and co-generation, as well as defense installations. Its modular architecture can scale from individual units of 1MWe to deployments of 1 GW or more, while also supporting specialized applications such as medical radioisotope production.

To learn more, visit: .

Follow us on X:

and LinkedIn: .

ABOUT ALSYMEX

ALSYMEX, a subsidiary of the ALCEN Group, is a French company that designs, manufactures, installs and maintains complex mechanical assemblies and multi-technology systems for the Nuclear, Defense, Fusion & Big Science sectors. Its expertise ranges from high-precision machining and robotics to cleanroom integration and nuclear confinement equipment. ALSYMEX supports projects throughout their lifecycle, from feasibility studies to maintenance.

To learn more, visit:

Follow us on LinkedIn:

CONTACTS

Giordano Morichi

Founding Partner, Managing Director of Global Business Development and Investor Relations

Terra Innovatum Global N.V.

E: ...

W:

Investor and Media Relations

Simon Willcocks, Alliance Advisors IR

E: ...

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, opinions and projections prepared by Terra Innovatum's management. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance, including pro forma and estimated financial information, and other“forward-looking statements” (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The recipient can identify forward-looking statements because they typically contain words such as“outlook,”“believes,”“expects,”“will,”“projected,”“continue,”“increase,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“seeks,”“predicts,”“intends,”“trends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“anticipates” or the negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words and/or similar expressions (but the absence of these words and/or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking).

These forward-looking statements specifically include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share, expected timing for regulatory approvals and commercialization and the potential success of Terra Innovatum's strategy and expectations. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Terra Innovatum's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Terra Innovatum's control. These uncertainties and risks may be known or unknown.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and enforcement of laws and regulations; Terra Innovatum's ability to manage future growth; Terra Innovatum's ability to develop new products and services, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; the effects of competition on Terra Innovatum's future business; and the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” in documents Terra Innovatum files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission including Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. If any of these risks materialize or Terra Innovatum's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Terra Innovatum's expectations and views as of the date of this press release. Terra Innovatum anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Terra Innovatum may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.