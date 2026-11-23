MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hampton-based professional photographer provides on-location corporate shoots, event and conference coverage with images supplied during the day, and on-site team headshots

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luke Patrick Dixon Photography, founded in 2011, is marking 15 years in business with its professional corporate photography service for businesses across Surrey and London. Luke travels to client offices and venues across Surrey, South West London and Central London, and provides a free, no-obligation quotation.

“Most people tell me two things after a shoot: it was more enjoyable than they expected, and the photos were better than they'd hoped. My job is to understand what the images need to achieve, keep the day relaxed, and hand back photographs businesses are genuinely proud to use,” said Luke Patrick Dixon, Founder and Photographer, Luke Patrick Dixon Photography.

Corporate Image Libraries

The corporate service offers on-location shoots covering teams, leadership, workplaces and day-to-day activity, helping businesses build a consistent image library for websites, recruitment, PR, presentations and social media.

Event and Conference Coverage

The service also includes event and conference coverage, with a select library of edited images supplied during the day for same-day social media and PR use.

Team Headshots and Portraits

Luke also photographs team headshots and portraits on site at client offices and venues, so staff can be photographed without leaving the workplace.

About Luke Patrick Dixon Photography

Luke Patrick Dixon Photography is a professional photography business founded in 2011 and based in Hampton, Greater London. Led by photographer Luke Patrick Dixon, it covers corporate, event and conference, headshot, commercial, portrait and interior photography for businesses, organisations and private clients across Surrey, South West London and Central London. The approach is relaxed and unobtrusive, with professionally edited images delivered ready for websites, marketing, recruitment, social media and PR.

What photography does Luke Patrick Dixon Photography offer businesses?

Corporate photography covering teams, leadership, workplaces and day-to-day activity, event and conference coverage, and on-site team headshots and portraits.

Can Luke Patrick Dixon Photography supply event images on the day?

Yes. A select number of edited images can be supplied during the day for same-day social media and PR use.

Which areas does Luke Patrick Dixon Photography cover?

Luke Patrick Dixon travels to client offices and venues across Surrey, South West London and Central London.

How long has Luke Patrick Dixon Photography been in business?

The business was founded in 2011 and is based in Hampton, Greater London.

Media Contact

Company: Luke Patrick Dixon Photography

Contact: Luke Patrick Dixon, Founder and Photographer

Phone: 07870 702773

Email:...

Address: 30 Percy Rd, Hampton, Greater London TW12 2HW

Website:

CONTACT: Company: Luke Patrick Dixon Photography Contact: Luke Patrick Dixon, Founder and Photographer Phone: 07870 702773 Email:... Address: 30 Percy Rd, Hampton, Greater London TW12 2HW Website: